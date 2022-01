With the month of January rolling on by, players may be wondering when the Apex Legends Season 12 start date is. Though there is no confirmed date, season 12 will undeniably begin in the beginning of February. For those who don’t know, each season of Apex Legends lasts approximately three months. Season 11 began on November 2, 2021. Therefore, the speculated beginning date for Apex Season 12 start date is on February 8, 2022. But why on February 8, instead of February 2 exactly three months after season 11?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO