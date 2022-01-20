ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Employers, Background Checks, and Negligent Hiring: A Right to Legal Erasure

By John W. Meyer
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is an employer to do in the face of a potential candidate whose records were expunged, but whose previous criminal records were disclosed to the employer?. Employers involved in an ever-evolving process of vetting potential employees may be faced with the question of what they are to do in the...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

#31. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

- 2020 employee engagement score: 73.3 (6.2% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 67.1 - One-year score change: +6.2 - Agency workforce size: midsize The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission enforces federal laws that protect job applicants and workers from discrimination. A range of investigators, attorneys, information specialists, mediators, and statisticians keep this agency running. With such a strong mission, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission may help employees feel a deep sense of purpose with their work. You may also like: LGBTQ+ history before Stonewall
ECONOMY
Law.com

Aggressive Billing Rate Increases Appear Likely, but Can Clients Stomach It?

Law firms increased billing rates by about 3.9% last year, above the average annual increase. Firms will be motivated to raise rates again, amid high inflation and talent costs. But inflation is also on the minds of clients. Client communication will remain key. Large law firms were broadly able to...
BUSINESS
Kitsap Sun

Employment outlook 2020: Labor shortage requires creativity, speed to keep hiring

As part of the USA TODAY Network's series of stories on the county's labor market, we asked Monica Blackwood, president of West Sound Workforce, to talk about trends for employers and employees and the impacts the pandemic has had on the local labor market. Blackwood is also a columnist for the Kitsap Peninsula Business Journal. Some answers have been edited for clarity.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erasure#Background Checks#The Employer
ZDNet

The tech jobs boom is beginning to cool. And employers are changing their hiring tactics

New data on job vacancies in the UK suggests that employers are switching up their recruitment efforts in response to the continued shortage of tech and IT workers. The latest Report on Jobs, published by KPMG and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and compiled by IHS Markit, found that the IT and Computing sector continued to lead growth in permanent job vacancies in December 2021.
IMMIGRATION
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: 2021 Ends With Legal Employment Up, Unemployment Down

While legal employment failed to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2021, Bureau of Labor Statistics data show that the picture did improve throughout the year, finishing on a positive note in the fourth quarter despite the headwinds of the rapidly spreading omicron variant of Covid-19. In the fourth quarter, legal...
ECONOMY
sduptownnews.com

Expert-Approved Tips for Hiring the Right Lawyer

Are you in the process of looking for a lawyer in order to settle your case? If yes, then it is best that you know how exactly to go about hiring one. Regardless of whether it’s a criminal or civil case you are trying to win, hiring the right lawyer can make all the difference.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Law.com

Keker Defends Marketing Intelligence Software Company in Proposed Privacy Class Action

R. Adam Lauridsen, Julia L. Allen and Cody Gray of Keker, Van Nest & Peters have stepped in to defend InsideView Technologies and its parent company Demandbase Inc. in a pending privacy class action. The suit, filed Dec. 8 in California Northern District Court, alleges that the defendants impermissibly use class members’ names and personal information to advertise paid subscriptions to a product called “InsideView Pro.” The suit is backed by Morgan & Morgan; Turke & Strauss LLP and Law Office Of Benjamin R. Osborn. The case is 4:21-cv-09470, Gbeintor v. Demandbase, Inc. et al.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Law.com

Law Firm Rate Hikes Likely to Continue Unabated: The Morning Minute

ALARMING RATES? - Large law firms were broadly able to boost billing rates by an average of nearly 4% last year while also posting their highest realization rates since the Great Recession, according to the most recent State of the Legal Market Report. And, as Law.com’s Andrew Maloney reports, it wouldn’t be surprising if law firms try to raise billing rates just as much or more in 2022, especially as inflation surges, the annual tradition of associate salary bumps continues and the overall cost for top talent increases. But surely, clients will draw the line at some point soon, right? …Hello? “I keep thinking we’re going to hit a limit, but we never seem to hit it,” said Jim Jones, director of the Georgetown University Law Center on Ethics and the Legal Profession and author of the State of the Legal Market Report. Jim Cotterman, a consultant with Altman Weil, told Maloney he sees no signs of a pullback on rate hikes this year either. “I have not seen much resistance to higher rates and law firms are keen to cover the cost of rising compensation costs from all of the activity last year,” Cotterman said in an email. “I expect the rate increases are going to center around that more than inflation.”
BUSINESS
Charlotte Stories

Want to know when to hire a legal advisor for auto dealer fraud?

Auto dealer fraud is the most typical. Deceptive practices, misrepresentation, unethical behavior and several other causes may give rise to this nature of the claim. When automobile dealers scam customers, they realize the significance of a lawyer. However, when thinking of employing a lawyer, multiple considerations play a vital role in deciding. At times, people feel whether it is worth it to hire a lawyer or not. Remember that civil cases and criminal cases both revolve around the lawyer. Whether it is specific damage or misrepresentation, you must have a learned individual by your side. Along with this, understanding different types of injuries is necessary.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Waste-handling firms face tougher background checks in crackdown on crime

Firms that handle waste face more rigorous background checks under government plans to tackle fly-tipping, illegal waste exports and other environmentally damaging crimes.Illegal dumping by organised crime gangs costs the UK hundreds of millions of pounds each year while illegally exported waste tends to be sent to poorer countries that lack the facilities to process it.Despite additional funding in recent years, the Environment Agency has not been able to keep on top of the criminal elements of waste management. The government said the people who commit waste crimes on behalf of firms often remain anonymous but new checks would make...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Judge's Ruling Highlights Forum Shopping Concerns in Bankruptcy Matters

Judge Novak severed third-party releases from a former retailer's Chapter 11 plan. Novak also suggested liability releases and forum shopping often go together. The case will be reassigned to a different bankruptcy judge on remand. When U.S. District Judge David Novak, in a strongly worded opinion last week, scrapped third-party...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Product Liability Suit Over ParaGard IUD Removed to District Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Greenberg Traurig and Ulmer & Berne on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against CooperCompanies, Teva Pharmaceutical and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Pogust Millrood LLC on behalf of Jennifer Boyan, who contends that she sustained serious injuries when her ParaGard IUD was removed and one arm of the ParaGard was left in her body. The case is 2:22-cv-00261, Boyan v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. et al.
LAW
Sujit Kr

Is Self-Employment Right For You?

Being self-employed can be a great experience and a potentially lucrative one, but it can also be daunting and require you to balance your time and productivity. There are many success stories of self-employed people who have successfully made a living out of running their own business.
The Independent

IRS launches website for claiming part 2 of child tax credit

The government launched a revamped website Monday — the first day of tax filing season — to help people who were eligible for the expanded tax credit under last year's pandemic relief bill claim the second half of the payment they were due.The site, ChildTaxCredit.gov, features a new tool that directs taxpayers to filing options, eligibility information and instructions on how to get the credit, according to the Treasury Department Both virtual and in-person support will be provided in multiple languages. The child tax credit was expanded as part of President Joe Biden s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy