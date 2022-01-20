Employers, Background Checks, and Negligent Hiring: A Right to Legal Erasure

ALARMING RATES? - Large law firms were broadly able to boost billing rates by an average of nearly 4% last year while also posting their highest realization rates since the Great Recession, according to the most recent State of the Legal Market Report. And, as Law.com’s Andrew Maloney reports, it wouldn’t be surprising if law firms try to raise billing rates just as much or more in 2022, especially as inflation surges, the annual tradition of associate salary bumps continues and the overall cost for top talent increases. But surely, clients will draw the line at some point soon, right? …Hello? “I keep thinking we’re going to hit a limit, but we never seem to hit it,” said Jim Jones, director of the Georgetown University Law Center on Ethics and the Legal Profession and author of the State of the Legal Market Report. Jim Cotterman, a consultant with Altman Weil, told Maloney he sees no signs of a pullback on rate hikes this year either. “I have not seen much resistance to higher rates and law firms are keen to cover the cost of rising compensation costs from all of the activity last year,” Cotterman said in an email. “I expect the rate increases are going to center around that more than inflation.”

