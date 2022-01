Back in May of 2021, that brief and glorious moment when it seemed like the pandemic was actually ending, Wilco announced the return of Sky Blue Sky, their destination festival in Cancun. The festival is happening next week at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, and it’ll also feature acts like Spoon, Kurt Vile, Thundercat, and Stephen Malkmus. But the reality of going to a music festival in Mexico next week isn’t exactly what most of us imagined back when Sky Blue Sky was first announced. Right now, a number of fans are asking Wilco for the option to get ticket refunds — the cheapest Sky Blue Sky packages cost $1699 — and the band is saying that they’re powerless to stop the fest or to offer refunds.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO