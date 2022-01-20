ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Boiling Point’ Is a Kitchen Sink Drama and Little Else Besides

By James Hansen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoiling Point has to work harder than most restaurant films before service even begins. Dramas centred around the fine dining genius chef (Burnt, the upcoming Taste of Hunger) can use rareified cuisine like a crutch, treating food like art to convince audiences that they should treat the films like art too....

WATE

Kitchen sink broccoli with Raw Chef Jane

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Raw Chef Jane is back in the Living East Tennessee kitchen with a delicious recipe that will keep you going during the winter season. You want your family to eat healthy but you don’t want to sacrifice flavor. We have all been there and Raw Chef Jane is here with a solution – Kitchen Sink Broccoli. What on the surface appears to be a simple dish is packed full of flavor that will keep the whole family coming back for more. Outside of dehydrating the broccoli beforehand, no heat is required for this recipe. Save time, save energy, and feed the masses with your own twist on Kitchen Sick Broccoli.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Eater

Comfort Pasta Is Only Three Ingredients Away

It’s hard for me to answer the question “What’s your favorite food?” without any caveats or follow-up inquiries (can it be a list of top five foods instead?), but I can confidently say that pasta is the food that I’m always, unfailingly in the mood for. Though eating pasta is a no-brainer (I truly don’t discriminate between boxed mac ‘n cheese and handmade-from-scratch noodles from a restaurant), making pasta at home has always felt weirdly intimidating and complicated — until now.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Boiling Point review – Stephen Graham is on fire in nerve-jangling night in hell’s kitchen

Movies that have the appearance of being filmed in a single continuous take usually raise two questions. First, is this actually a “one-shot” production (and if not, can you see the joins)? Second, does the format actively benefit the drama or is it merely a gimmick? Alfred Hitchcock famously referred to his experimental 1948 stage-to-screen adaptation of Rope as a “stunt”, and admitted to François Truffaut: “I really don’t know how I came to indulge in it.” More than six decades later, Alejandro González Iñárritu’s wildly overrated 2015 best picture Oscar-winner Birdman felt similarly indulgent – technically dazzling but ultimately hollow.
MOVIES
Eater

Star Chef Charles Phan of Slanted Door Will Open a Sandwich Shop in the Mission

The Slanted Door may have been dark for nearly two years, but rest assured, Charles Phan never left his hometown of San Francisco. Apparently, the star chef has been rattling around his 10,000-square-foot commissary kitchen in the Mission, where he’s been mastering bread. Not pandemic sourdough like the rest of us amateurs, but rather crisp, light, perfect banh mi rolls, like the kind he fell in love with in Vietnam. And now, in a truly delightful plot twist, before reopening his acclaimed Vietnamese restaurant in the Ferry Building, first he’s throwing open a sandwich shop in the Mission instead. No seating. No chips. Just sandwiches. Okay, and obviously iced coffee. But perhaps these are the banh mi that have been missing from the sandwich scene in San Francisco — and you know this town loves a big sandwich.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Food Network

What Is Spencer Steak? And How to Cook It

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Spoiler: different regions of the country refer to the same cuts of beef by different names. This holds true for Spencer steak, which is simply another name for a type of steak you're probably already familiar with. Read on for more info.
RECIPES
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink Reopens With A Refreshed Look, Serving Genuine Cuisine

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Schwartz is happy to be back in his newly revamped kitchen at Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink in the Miami Design District. His popular eatery of 15 years, recently underwent a 4-month major remodel. “It was a total redo. It turned into really a much bigger scope than we had imagined, but it needed it,” Schwartz told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo. Michael’s Genuine was one of the first restaurants to open in the once sleepy undiscovered neighborhood of what is now the Miami Design District, which has become home to haute cuisine, fancy furniture and...
MIAMI, FL
Eater

Charlotte’s Kiki Bistro to Transform Into All-Day Cafe Sister

Charlotte restaurant Kiki Bistro opened in November 2019, serving Greek and Eastern Mediterranean food in the Plaza Midwood area. But as the entire world changed within a few months, due to COVID-19, so did the needs of the neighborhood. More people worked from home and more young families were moving into Plaza Midwood. Kiki co-owners Andy and Lesa Kastanas, who also own popular Soul Gastrolounge, received frequent requests for lunch at their restaurants. The Kastanas decided to shut down Kiki and turn it around to become Sister, an all-day cafe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thepioneerwoman.com

Homemade Hamburger Helper

If you’re a parent or child of the '80s, you probably remember the Hamburger Helper puppet—that ever-cheerful, inexplicably four-fingered cartoon mascot who was always waving you to dinner with a little help from his handy box of dried pasta and seasonings. But while that flavor is nostalgic, sometimes a homemade meal is what you're craving. If you’re in the mood for beef, this is one dinner that’s guaranteed to reward your cravings.
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Maximize the space above your kitchen sink with these pro tips

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
HOME & GARDEN
Eater

Upcoming Para Adds Luxury Touches to Small Plates in Charlotte

Buzzy new Charlotte spot Para opens this Wednesday, January 19, in the South End neighborhood with a hip dining room and a small plate menu leaning heavily on seafood and Asian influences. Chef Alex Verica, formerly of Dot Dot Dot and the Stanley, says that he wanted the menu to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Eater

A Southern-Style Cafe and Diner Opens in Hyde Park With Menu From Renowned Chicago Pitmaster

Making a bet that Hyde Parkers will be willing to eat Southern breakfasts all day long, a bowling alley owner and a renowned pitmaster are teaming up on a new diner and cafe near the University of Chicago campus. Roux, the new project from Steve Soble, former owner of Southport Lanes and currently the owner of Seven Ten Social, opened for business last week with a menu from consulting chef Charlie McKenna, best known for essential barbecue spot Lillie’s Q.
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit News

The Plumber: Growing admiration for farmhouse kitchen sinks

Dear Ed: I'm replacing my kitchen counters, base cabinets and sink. I've started to admire the farmhouse style of kitchen sinks. But, I'm not just looking for a pretty fixture. Are there practical advantages to installing farmhouse kitchen sinks?. — Mary, California. Dear Mary: Farmhouse or apron-front kitchen sinks are...
HOME & GARDEN

