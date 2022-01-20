ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Wallace and Gromit Return With New Movie Coming to Netflix

By Matt Singer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the first time in almost 15 years, the most beloved stop-motion animated franchise is getting a new installment. Wallace & Gromit, the ongoing tales of a bumbling British inventor and his loyal pooch, will return with a new film that will debut on Netflix. The as-yet untitled movie...

Netflix Unveils Full Lineup For February 2022

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Netflix has all sorts of new romantic movies and shows in February, like [checks notes] a new legacyquel to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre that picks up the story of Leatherface decades after the events of the original movie. Plus, there’s a new comedy series called Murderville, starring Will Arnett and a rotating cast of guest stars solving a series of murders where the guests haven’t been given the script and the guests have to improv their way through the mystery. So romantic!
TV & VIDEOS
A Live-Action ‘Aristocats’ Is In The Works At Disney

Disney’s collection of classic films that have received a live-action remake keeps getting bigger and bigger. According to Deadline, the studio will adapt the 1970 animated film The Aristocats for today’s audiences. Considered the start of the “Dark Age” of Disney — which ran from around 1968 to 1988 following Walt Disney’s death — The Aristocats tells the story of a family of aristocratic cats whose fortune is robbed by a greedy butler.
MOVIES
Netflix Officially Confirms ‘Squid Game’ Season 2

While all signs have been pointing to this news for a long time, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has officially confirmed that Season 2 of Hwang Dong-hyuk's breakout series Squid Game is on the way. Sarandos revealed the update during an interview focusing on the streaming platform’s 2021 fourth quarter earnings....
TV SERIES
