New emotive climate change photo series by Nick Brandt to be exhibited in Paris

By Beth Nicholls
 5 days ago
Renowned British photographer Nick Brandt will have work from his new series 'The Day May Break' featured in an upcoming exhibition at the Polska Gallery in Paris, France, available to view from 21 January to 12 March 2022. Exhibited for the first time in France, 'The Day May Break'...

TIME

Paris Buried a River 100 Years Ago. Now The City Needs To Resurface It to Combat Climate Change

In 1899, a writer for French newspaper Le Figaro surveyed the damage Parisians had done to the Bièvre, a river that for hundreds of years had snaked up through southern Paris , joining the Seine near the Jardin des Plantes. “It flows slowly, oily and black, streaked with acids, dotted with soapy and putrid pustules,” the writer observed. “In the sparse and sordid grass, peeled like the back of a worn-out horse, parasitic plants grow in abundance.”
EUROPE
designboom.com

clock made of coal ticks down to climate change in new artwork by reza aliabadi

Reza aliabadi creates thought-provoking installation at rocky mountains residency. while at an artist’s residency at crowsnest pass in canada’s rocky mountains, reza aliabadi of atelier RZLBD created an installation to spread awareness about climate change. the toronto-based architect collected 12 variously-sized pieces of coal from crowsnest pass valley, an area with a long history in coal mining. aliabadi then arranged the black rocks onto a plywood sheet in a clock formation, creating ‘coal watch’. the artwork aims to highlight the dangerous effects burning fossil fuels has on the environment.
ENVIRONMENT
Arizona Daily Sun

Spotlight on Climate: Forests, carbon and climate change

Forests and forest soils are important to climate change because they contain a lot of carbon. Globally, forests contain over 800 gigatons (Gt) of carbon and forest soils, another 1,500 Gt (a Gt is 2.2 trillion pounds). Forests have been headline news in the past few years, some good and...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Tonga eruption equivalent to hundreds of Hiroshimas: NASA

The Tonga volcanic eruption unleashed explosive forces that dwarfed the power of the Hiroshima atomic bomb, NASA scientists have said, as survivors on Monday described how the devastating Pacific blast "messed up our brains". The NASA Earth Observatory said the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewed debris as high as 40 kilometres (25 miles) into the atmosphere during the January 15 eruption that triggered huge tsunami waves. "We think the amount of energy released by the eruption was equivalent to somewhere between five to 30 megatons (five to 30 million tonnes) of TNT," NASA scientist Jim Garvin said in a press release. NASA said the eruption was hundreds of times stronger than the US atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945, which was estimated to be about 15 kilotons (15,000 tonnes) of TNT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

The ultimate high-flyer: Fearless 'airline stewardess' perches on top of the 2,722ft Burj Khalifa as an Emirates A380 thunders past for daredevil commercial

A fearless 'airline stewardess' who went viral when she stood atop the world's tallest building in an Emirates airlines advertisement last year has repeated the feat - but this time with even higher stakes. Skydiver and social media star Nicole Smith-Ludvik once again donned her Emirates uniform and clambered to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Brookings Institution

Climate change:

From COP26 (Glasgow) to COP27 (Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt): What to expect at Africa’s COP. Despite progress towards the shared goal of addressing climate change, COP26 did not sufficiently put the world on track to successfully tackle the problem. The outcomes especially fell short of what Africans had hoped for. On the positive side, the Glasgow Accord kept the “1.5oC warming goal alive,” and countries have been asked to come to COP27, to be held in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, with more ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution (NDCs). A new agreement on global carbon trading was achieved, adding a much-needed tool to the fight against climate change. Negotiators reached other significant agreements in Glasgow, notably 65 countries committed to phasing out coal power, more than 100 countries agreed to slash methane emissions, and 130 countries—representing over 90 percent of the world’s forests—pledged to end deforestation by 2030.
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

Who were the Knights Hospitaller?

The Knights Hospitaller arose from the victory of the First Crusade (1096-1099) and the need to protect pilgrims traveling to the Holy Land. The Hospitaller Knights were the first of the burgeoning Medieval religious orders to receive official Papal backing, achieved in 1113. After the fall of the Kingdom of Jerusalem, in 1291, the Hospitallers acquired the Greek island of Rhodes as their base and continued operations in the Near East until 1522.
RELIGION
TheConversationCanada

When two ecosystems collided, ichthyosaurs re-evolved the ability to consume large prey

The land contact between North and South America has long been a fountain of research. The Isthmus of Panama — the narrow strip of land between the two continents — fully emerged about 3.5 million years ago. It allowed contact between terrestrial North and South American mammals, and resulted in wide-scale invasions of placental mammals into South America and the ultimate extinction of most southern marsupials. In the late Jurassic, 150 million years ago, Earth was emerging from a relatively cool period, the supercontinent Pangea was breaking up, and a spike in extinction intensity rippled across the ecosystems. During the...
WILDLIFE
Variety

Indian Sci-Fi ‘Hawk’s Muffin’ Explores Dystopian Post-Pandemic Future – Rotterdam

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is informing film and television works around the world and Malayalam-language film “Hawk’s Muffin” (“Prappeda”) – selected in this week’s International Film Festival Rotterdam – uses it as a starting point, and adds elements of war to tell a surreal tale set in a dystopian future. After his plane drops an atomic bomb, a pilot is ordered into hiding by his commanders. The location is an isolated estate where his life intertwines with his daughter, granddaughter, a bodyguard, a priest and a policeman. Things get complicated when the granddaughter befriends a stranger. “Hawk’s Muffin” is the feature debut...
MOVIES
TheConversationCanada

The climate crisis demands courage not optimism

The No. 1 movie on Netflix in recent weeks has been Don’t Look Up, a fictionalized account of scientists struggling in vain to sound the alarm on a comet that is about to destroy Earth. Using the comet as a thinly veiled metaphor, the film seeks to alert viewers to the urgency of climate change. Canadians don’t need to look up. The devastation wrought by climate change is all around us. In 2021, we experienced a “heat dome” that killed at least 600 people in Western Canada. Hundreds of wildfires followed, including one that burned to the ground the town of...
ENVIRONMENT
ARTnews

Yves Tanguy Painting Thought to Be Lost During Fascist Raid Is Found and Repaired

For decades, scholars thought that a painting by Surrealist artist Yves Tanguy was destroyed during a raid on a Paris cinema led by two right-wing groups. Now, in a find that has shocked even those with a deep knowledge of Tanguy’s oeuvre, that painting has been found and brought back to its original state. It turns out that that painting, Fraud in the Garden (1930), had been hiding in plain sight, in a way. The Guardian reports that the painting had been bought at auction in 1985 by a French owner who had suspected that the work may be the one...
VISUAL ART
Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

