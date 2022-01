RISKY REQUESTS - A bipartisan push in Congress for greater transparency on federal judges’ financial ties, a proposed rule change for amicus filers and a vow by Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. to ensure the judiciary’s compliance with ethics canons could soon combine to cause an uptick in recusals and disqualifications. But, as we explore in the latest Law.com Litigation Trendspotter column, just because a litigator can push for a judge’s recusal, it doesn’t necessarily mean they should. After all, a rejected (or even begrudgingly granted) bid to swap out the judge presiding over your case could still turn awkward real quick. I’m interested to get your thoughts: What factors should litigators and their clients consider when deciding whether to seek a judge’s recusal? Let me know at [email protected].

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO