ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

7 Little Ways to Ease Homebuying Stress This Winter, According to Experts

By Erin Flynn Jay
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past two years have been unpredictable, to say the least, with plenty of stressors outside of purchasing a home that can trickle into the homebuying process. On top of those external stressors, 98 percent of first-time homebuyers reportedly lost out on a home they were interested in this past year....

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

8 Simple Ways to Boost Your Happiness in the Kitchen This Year, According to Wellness Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At the beginning of a new, hopeful year, we all strive to become better cooks — often promising to eat more fruits and veggies, work more efficiently, or get more organized. And hey: Those are great goals. But as we slowly slide into 2022, here at Kitchn we’ve been setting our sights on also making it a truly happier new year, too.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

7 Ways to Update Your Deck for Winter, According to Designers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Looking to deck out your outdoor space for the colder months? It seems like everyone invested in heating lamps last winter so they could safely have their pod over to their homes, and there’s no reason to stop entertaining outside this year either. The trick to making your corner of the outdoor world feel cozy even when temperatures dip though? Investing in weather-appropriate pieces and throwing in some seasonal accessories to really bring the indoors out. “You have to keep the space inviting, or you’ll never go out there,” says Caron Woolsey, founder and principal designer of CW Interiors. Ready to upgrade your outside space? Here are some designer-approved ideas.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hhsbanner.com

5 Ways to Alleviate Your Winter Season Stress

It is statistically proven that the majority of people are less happy during winter months than they are during the rest of the year. The negative effects of winter on mental health are so common that there is an actual medical term for this issue: Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD. SAD is when a person experiences excessive stress or anxiety due to changes in the weather, typically when it starts to get colder.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Real Estate Brokerage#Realtors#Non Negotiables#Opendoor
MIX 106

Got Those Winter Blues? 17 Ways to Ease Seasonal Depression

Seasonal depression is no joke. Especially in Idaho: It’s dark all of the time, the temperatures are freezing cold and the sun is rarely out during daytime hours because of the weather inversion… plus, add a worldwide pandemic, a climate crisis and everything else that seems to be falling apart, and you may as well just dive down a deep pit of despair.
IDAHO STATE
Apartment Therapy

This Might Be the Most Beautiful (and Least Bulky) Weighted Blanket I’ve Tried — and Yes, It Works!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As someone who loves weighted blankets, I can say that the bulk of them are… well, bulky. Even if they’re not taking up lots of space in your linen closet, per se, many of them are filled with gel beads or another dense material that makes them hard to lug around from your bed to your sofa. More so, their clunky appearance may make you think twice before displaying them in your home when others are around. I get that they’re a very functional bedding item for cold nights, stressful sleeps, and more, but it’s always best when style and performance marry to make something you’re proud to show off and can use to get a great night’s sleep year-round. Enter my new favorite weighted blanket: Coyuchi’s Honeycomb Organic Heavyweight Throw.
LIFESTYLE
Sylva Herald

A little light works wonders in winter

If you’re a green thumb living in a temperate area, chances are you move at least a few plants inside and out as the seasons change. In most cases, keeping your plants alive and happy indoors can be more difficult than it seems. This becomes more pronounced the more plants one collects, with specimens able to transmit pests and diseases between each other over the winter months. For the greatest chance of success, I recommend setting a schedule for watering and casting a critical eye towards your plants in regards to pest outbreaks.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
Real Simple

6 Easy Ways to Grow Out Your Bangs, According to Experts

Once you get bangs, there's no turning back—until you decide to grow them out, which can take anywhere from four to six months, according to Susan Williams, a Washington-based and StyleSeat hairstylist. Thankfully, the grow-out period doesn't need to be miserable, but you do need to have a plan....
HAIR CARE
WAPT

These weighted blankets will help you fall asleep and ease stress and anxiety

Viewing this on a mobile device? Click here for the best viewing experience. Weighted blankets are the trendiest way to help you get a good night's rest. They were first introduced by occupational therapists as a treatment for behavioral disorders, but are now more mainstream for anyone who wants to relax. Experts refer to it as "deep-pressure therapy" – the idea is that the pressure from the blanket can increase serotonin, a chemical in your body that makes you feel happy and calm. It's not intended to cure any medical conditions, but it’s become a popular way for anxiety-suffers, insomniacs, and self-proclaimed "bad sleepers" to get some shut-eye.
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

When to Choose Blinds, Curtains, or Drapery, According to the Experts

When it comes to deciding which window treatments will look best in your home, the vast number of options can turn a simple interior design project into an overwhelming process. While many of the terms—drapes, blinds, and curtains—are used interchangeably, there are some distinct differences, and those nuances can impact the overall ambience of your home. The biggest distinction comes down to "light control and aesthetic," says John Weinstock, executive vice president of Graber Blinds. "Blinds offer the most light control with a variety of tilting options. Blinds or shades can be paired with drapery to enhance windows in any part of the home." While each type of window treatment has its own unique set of characteristics, all of them can be used to transform any room. Here, experts explain what makes drapes, blinds, and curtains unique, as well as how to know which is best for a specific space—and the pros and cons of each.
INTERIOR DESIGN
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine chiropractors shared 3 ways to manage stress

YARMOUTH, Maine — Dr. Allyson Coffin is a chiropractor who approaches wellness as a whole, offering online classes in meditation. Admittedly, meditation isn’t an easy thing to jump into, especially if you’re someone who struggles to turn off thoughts. Coffin said there are three simple and free things that you can do at home, at work, or even in the car that will help you see your days with more optimism.
MAINE STATE
Apartment Therapy

This Snuggly Comforter Makes Me Feel All Tucked In, and It’s the Best Sleep I’ve Gotten All Winter

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve been a fan of Sunday Citizen since tapping into my inner peace with their Crystal Weighted Blanket last year. The brand has high-quality bedding that amps up relaxation and makes even a non-napper like me want to lounge around for a few extra minutes each day. While their cooling bamboo blanket and duvet covers are luxurious and fab, I was still craving a product that brought that cozy, cuddly goodness you want when you climb into bed, especially during the winter months. As you can imagine, when the opportunity came to try out the brand’s Snug Comforter, I hopped all over it. What I didn’t see coming? Just how obsessed I’d be.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Blue Monday: Everything you need to ease Sad symptoms, according to experts

The third Monday in January is often referred to as Blue Monday– otherwise known as the most depressing day of the year. Coined by psychologist Cliff Arnall in 2004, the date was calculated by factoring in the combination of bleak weather, post-Christmas blues, financial struggles and low motivation. This year it falls on 17 January.But for many, feeling low during the winter months isn’t limited to just one day. Instead, it’s a symptom of seasonal affective disorder (Sad) – sometimes known as “winter blues” or “winter depression” – which is experienced throughout the season. It is a type of depression that...
MENTAL HEALTH
digg.com

The Correct Way To Move Your Plants, According To Experts

You can't control everything, but making sure of certain things will help moving with your plants a breeze. First consult your hired moving professionals because you need to know if their policy covers plants or not. If they're using their truck make sure the plants don't hang in there overnight. Other than that, here're some other pointers to follow.
GARDENING
psychologytoday.com

Five Ways To De-Stress As A Parent

De-stressing as a parent can save you time. Modeling coping strategies for your children can teach them to de-stress. De-stressing is imperative for secure attachment to take seed. Parenting can be stressful. Heck, it’s usually stressful. In and of itself, that would be fine: stress is a necessary part...
RELATIONSHIPS
goodhousekeeping.com

The paint colour trends for 2022 according to the experts

Nothing transforms a room like fresh coat of paint. But which colour should you choose? Where should it go? And what design should you go for?. To help you create your perfect space, we asked the experts for their top tips and advice on the paint colour trends for 2022 and found out how they've been decorating their own homes, too.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy