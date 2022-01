Jack & Charlie's no.118 – a New American restaurant in the West Village from Chef/Partner Ed Cotton – is launching brunch service on Sunday, January 23. Whether you're in the mood for something sweet or savory (or both), breakfast or lunch, healthy or indulgent... there's something for everyone on the menu. On the drinks front, you can enjoy cocktails like the Wood-Fired Bloody Mary (plum tomato, wheated vodka, Calabrian chilies); the Breakfast In Bed (sweet vermouth, marmalade, amaro, mint, lemon); and the It's All Greek To Me (gin, Greek yogurt, honey, lemon, blackberry), as well as fresh fruit mimosas.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO