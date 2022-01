So let’s talk about Ian Happ and the fork in the road he finds himself at. On one hand, you have a player who seems to be the talk of trade town at least once a season when he underperforms, but then manages to completely flip the script and becomes a candidate for a contract extension instead. Regardless of which path he winds up taking, the inconsistencies in his game have to level off – and he’ll get the chance to show he can do that with the Chicago Cubs here in 2022.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO