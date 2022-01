In June 2019, I made the bold decision of opening up and running my small marketing and communications consultancy, The Sophia Consulting Firm. I had no idea that the world would literally halt to a stop six months later, forcing me to rethink and refresh my business model for amplifying scientific innovation. I'm a scientist by training and an ambivert by nature--almost equally as comfortable in group scenarios as I am by myself. Yet, I never thought I would be a podcaster with a YouTube channel talking to senior executives in the life science industry. But the pandemic forced me to get outside of my comfort zone and ask myself about what truly inspires me at this stage of my career.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO