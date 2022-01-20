Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
SB Nation
Everton News: Godfrey continues recovery, Pickford talks Senegal test, World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Senegal, and the United States.
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Manchester United 5-0 Aston Villa
Manchester United Women moved top of the FA Women’s Super League table on Saturday with a strong 5-0 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford. It was important to stay strong after their dramatic late win against Arsenal at the Emirates in their last league outing, and they did just that with Ella Toone and Ona Batlle pulling the strings.
SB Nation
December 2nd-4th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
World Cup Round of 16 Preview, Prediction & How To Watch: France vs Poland, England vs Senegal
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Senegal, and the United States.
SB Nation
Lasses Roundtable: Are you nervous about today’s big match?
Aye, I’m nervous - if only because the consequences of this going pear-shaped are potentially so disastrous. But like I wrote a couple of weeks back, the law of averages means we’re surely due a win and the stats, this time anyway, back me up. We have an xG away from home of 1.48 and their xGA at home is almost 3. We’re pretty hard to break down, and they have been scudded a fair few times already including by fellow strugglers Sheffield United.
SB Nation
Christian Pulisic remains day-to-day with pelvis injury, uncertain for Round of 16
Christian Pulisic joined the rest of his USMNT teammates in Thursday’s training session, though it’s unknown how much he was actually able to do — the session was closed to media. His official status is day-to-day following the pelvic contusion he suffered in scoring the winning goal against Iran on Wednesday, and the injury remains very painful and limiting when doing any sort of movement — involving the hip or abdominal muscles and tendons, which all converge in that area of the body.
SB Nation
Olivier Giroud sets new national goals record as France dispatch Poland in Round of 16
When France won the last World Cup, in 2018, they did so without their starting center forward, Olivier Giroud taking a single shot on target, let alone score a goal. It was one of the more instructive examples of how football is a team game, and goals don’t necessarily define an individual performance or determine your worth to the team, even if you’re a striker.
SB Nation
Reading Women 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur Women: Match Report
Reading Women made it back-to-back wins with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in today’s early WSL kick-off. The match was decided by an own goal from Spurs defender Amy Turner early in the match and the Royals hung on, towards the end, as the visitors pushed for an equaliser.
SB Nation
Everton Women fall to narrow defeat to Arsenal
Everton Women boss Brian Sorensen saw the positives from his side’s performance against Arsenal this weekend, despite the Blues going down 1-0 at Meadow Park. Vivianne Miedema’s first-half goal was enough to claim the WSL points, leaving the Toffees in eighth spot after eight games. Emily Ramsey was...
SB Nation
On This Day (2 Dec 1957): Sunderland take on star-studded Italians under the Roker floodlights
Back on Easter Monday 1957, Leeds United’s Welsh international centre forward, John Charles, had scored a double against Sunderland in a 3-1 win to the home team at Elland Road – a game that was Charles’ last for the Lilywhites before heading to Italy to join Juventus.
SB Nation
WATCH: Guro Reiten opens the scoring for Chelsea against Leicester, 1-0!
With less than five minutes on the clock from kickoff, Chelsea get themselves ahead of hosts Leicester City at King Power Stadium thanks to a great strike from Guro Reiten. 1-0 to the Blues!
SB Nation
WATCH: Sam Kerr nets Chelsea’s fifth against Leicester, 5-0!
Another great assist from Guro Reiten and Sam Kerr this time does not waste it! 5-0 for Chelsea over Leicester City at King Power Stadium.
SB Nation
Olivier Giroud passes Thierry Henry as the all-time leading scorer for France’s men’s team
French striker Olivier Giroud entered Sunday’s round of 16 match against Poland tied with national legend Thierry Henry as the nation’s all-time leading goal scorer on the men’s side. Late in the first half against Poland, Giroud moved atop the list, as he scored against Poland and...
SB Nation
WATCH: Beth England header to make it 7-0 Chelsea against Leicester!
Beth England just needed a few inches of separation from her marker to score this one Chelsea goal against Leicester. So easy!
SB Nation
Lallana Calls for Henderson-Bellingham-Rice Midfield Against Senegal
Jordan Henderson doesn’t always get the respect he deserves from more causal fans, a situation that can be especially on display when he leaves Liverpool behind and lines up for Gareth Southgate and the England national team. Against Wales in England’s final group stage, though, a midfield trio of...
SB Nation
Stefan Bajcetic: “Every Kid Dreams to Play in the Champions League”
18-year old Stefan Bajcetic got his first competitive start for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup this season, and then went on to feature for the Reds in the Premier League and Champions League as well. He is guided by his father, a former Serbian international footballer, as well as Liverpool...
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v Millwall - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(15th) Sunderland v Millwall (6th) Tickets: Tickets are available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Morocco World Cup Star Being Watched By Liverpool
One of the fun storylines coming out of the World Cup has been the Moroccan National Team winning Group F over Croatia and Belgium. The Atlas Lions managed to beat Belgium and Canada while drawing with Croatia, making them one of five teams to go unbeaten in the group stage and setting up a Round of 16 showdown with Spain.
SB Nation
Lasses Fan Focus: Coventry United fan Michael Mogan MBE on his love for today’s opposition
Roker Report How did you and your family start supporting Coventry United?. MM: I have been a fundraiser for 30 years, for hospitals, cathedrals, universities, city ot culture etc.... That can involve hosting at lots of sporting events. One day my twin daughters (when they were about 7) said “why...
Comments / 0