Everton News: Godfrey continues recovery, Pickford talks Senegal test, World Cup How to Watch

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Senegal, and the United States.
Player Ratings: Manchester United 5-0 Aston Villa

Manchester United Women moved top of the FA Women’s Super League table on Saturday with a strong 5-0 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford. It was important to stay strong after their dramatic late win against Arsenal at the Emirates in their last league outing, and they did just that with Ella Toone and Ona Batlle pulling the strings.
December 2nd-4th Weekend Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
World Cup Round of 16 Preview, Prediction & How To Watch: France vs Poland, England vs Senegal

Lasses Roundtable: Are you nervous about today’s big match?

Aye, I’m nervous - if only because the consequences of this going pear-shaped are potentially so disastrous. But like I wrote a couple of weeks back, the law of averages means we’re surely due a win and the stats, this time anyway, back me up. We have an xG away from home of 1.48 and their xGA at home is almost 3. We’re pretty hard to break down, and they have been scudded a fair few times already including by fellow strugglers Sheffield United.
Christian Pulisic remains day-to-day with pelvis injury, uncertain for Round of 16

Christian Pulisic joined the rest of his USMNT teammates in Thursday’s training session, though it’s unknown how much he was actually able to do — the session was closed to media. His official status is day-to-day following the pelvic contusion he suffered in scoring the winning goal against Iran on Wednesday, and the injury remains very painful and limiting when doing any sort of movement — involving the hip or abdominal muscles and tendons, which all converge in that area of the body.
Olivier Giroud sets new national goals record as France dispatch Poland in Round of 16

When France won the last World Cup, in 2018, they did so without their starting center forward, Olivier Giroud taking a single shot on target, let alone score a goal. It was one of the more instructive examples of how football is a team game, and goals don’t necessarily define an individual performance or determine your worth to the team, even if you’re a striker.
Reading Women 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur Women: Match Report

Reading Women made it back-to-back wins with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in today’s early WSL kick-off. The match was decided by an own goal from Spurs defender Amy Turner early in the match and the Royals hung on, towards the end, as the visitors pushed for an equaliser.
Everton Women fall to narrow defeat to Arsenal

Everton Women boss Brian Sorensen saw the positives from his side’s performance against Arsenal this weekend, despite the Blues going down 1-0 at Meadow Park. Vivianne Miedema’s first-half goal was enough to claim the WSL points, leaving the Toffees in eighth spot after eight games. Emily Ramsey was...
Lallana Calls for Henderson-Bellingham-Rice Midfield Against Senegal

Jordan Henderson doesn’t always get the respect he deserves from more causal fans, a situation that can be especially on display when he leaves Liverpool behind and lines up for Gareth Southgate and the England national team. Against Wales in England’s final group stage, though, a midfield trio of...
Stefan Bajcetic: “Every Kid Dreams to Play in the Champions League”

18-year old Stefan Bajcetic got his first competitive start for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup this season, and then went on to feature for the Reds in the Premier League and Champions League as well. He is guided by his father, a former Serbian international footballer, as well as Liverpool...
Match Preview: Sunderland v Millwall - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!

(15th) Sunderland v Millwall (6th) Tickets: Tickets are available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
Rumour Mongering: Morocco World Cup Star Being Watched By Liverpool

One of the fun storylines coming out of the World Cup has been the Moroccan National Team winning Group F over Croatia and Belgium. The Atlas Lions managed to beat Belgium and Canada while drawing with Croatia, making them one of five teams to go unbeaten in the group stage and setting up a Round of 16 showdown with Spain.

