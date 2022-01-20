Miles Morales is Wolverine in Marvel's newest What If…? special

Being a superhero is tough work, and that goes double for those specially-chosen beings who were created to live unnaturally long lifespans and burdened with fending off the sinister Deviants from planet to planet. Sometimes, you just want to relax, take a load off, and ... dance? That's apparently the theme of the day, if this newly-released blooper reel is anything to go by. Chloé Zhao may be considered one of our most talented, ambitious, and serious-minded storytellers in the business right now, but that doesn't mean she couldn't keep a loose atmosphere and a fun set while on the job for "Eternals." This latest video, taken directly from the set and featuring some choice, behind-the-scenes moments during filming, is all the proof you'll ever need of that. Feast your eyes on Richard Madden stuffing his face with Twinkies, Kumail Nanjiani screaming incoherently, and — the main attraction, obviously — Harry Styles and the rest of the Eternals going though some nifty dance moves. Check out both a snippet and the full-length clip of all the silliness below!

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO