Miles Morales is Wolverine in Marvel's newest What If…? special

By Chris Arrant
 5 days ago
Miles Morales took over the Spider-Man legacy when Ultimate Spider-Man died… but what if he took over the legacy of another hero, like Wolverine? The current series What If… Miles Morales is asking that question, showing one Marvel alternate universe in each issue; and now in April's What If… Miles Morales...

Inside the Magic

Marvel Officially Reveals New Black Panther

Marvel just teased fans with who could replace T’Challa as Black Panther very soon. Many have been wondering what Marvel Studios planned to do with the character after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman to colon cancer in 2021. Marvel fans have been looking to Marvel Comics for clues, and a new series has someone truly unexpected taking up the mantle of the Black Panther.
GamesRadar+

Transformers and GI Joe comics will be leaving IDW at the end of 2022

IDW Publishing's long-standing license to publish comic books based on the Hasbro toy line franchises G.I. Joe and Transformers will be ending later this year. IDW has published Transformers comics since 2005, and G.I. Joe comics since 2008. The announcement of the change comes through The Hollywood Reporter, who reported in December that Robert Kirkman's Skybound imprint of Image Comics was in talks to pick up the license.
John Ridley
Stan Lee
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Miles Morales: Spider-Man #34

MILES and SHIFT need answers…but they must descend into the darkness of the ASSESSOR’S HQ to find them! What untold horrors await the two SPIDER-MEN?! And what do the Assessor’s plans mean for Ben Reilly and the Beyond Corporation?!. LEGACY #274 | BEYOND TIE-IN Written by: Saladin...
GamesRadar+

DC is debuting a new Birds of Prey this April

The Birds of Prey are back. No, not in a new series (not yet at least), but the Birds of Prey have landed once again at DC - but with an all-new, all-different team (to borrow a phrase). Lady Shiva and Katana will be leading up a new version of...
GamesRadar+

Peacemaker has made obscure comic book characters like Bat-Mite, Doll Man, Matter-Eater Lad, and more into DC movie canon

Fans of director James Gunn's The Suicide Squad are well aware of the filmmaker's penchant for adapting obscure and offbeat DC characters (Polka-Dot Man, anyone)?. True to form, Gunn has doubled down on this trend in The Suicide Squad spin-off show Peacemaker, which includes references, Easter eggs, and even appearances from some of the weirdest and least known characters in the entire DC Universe - including some whose very mention could have some bizarre ramifications for DC movie canon going forward.
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: X Lives of Wolverine #1

THE BIGGEST WOLVERINE STORY OF ALL TIME BEGINS HERE! WEEK 1—Logan. James Howlett. Weapon X. The mutant best known as WOLVERINE has lived many lives under many identities and in many places, but never before has the fate of the future been so entwined with the past! Fan-favorite eras of Wolverine’s saga are explored anew, along with never-before-seen episodes as Logan must travel to various points in time to prevent the death of a key figure in mutant history. But these LIVES are only one side of the story… Be here for the start of the time-shredding saga across all of Wolverine’s history and future yet to come!
ComicBook

Laura Donnelly Joins Marvel's Halloween Werewolf Special

The Nevers star Laura Donnelly has joined Marvel Studios' Halloween special, set to air next year on Disney+ and starring Gael Garcia Bernal. It is not yet clear what character she is playing, although with the working assumption being that Bernal is playing Werewolf By Night, a good guess would be Vampire By Night, a werewolf/vampire hybrid who happens to be Werewolf By Night's daughter. Werewolf By Night is, essentially just a werewolf character who can keep his intellect and his self-control. The character is one of a number of traditional "monster" characters Marvel could introduce in the run-up to its Blade relaunch.
AOL Corp

‘Moon Knight’ trailer reveals Oscar Isaac as Marvel’s newest superhero

Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for its Disney Plus series “Moon Knight” on Monday night, officially launching the 2022 slate for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In “Moon Knight,” premiering on March 30, Oscar Isaac plays Marc Spector, an ex-soldier with a profound case of dissociative identity disorder that manifests as fully distinct individuals. He becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, which only further exacerbates Marc’s anxiety over his mental illness.
ComicBook

The Marvels Enlists What If...? Composer for Captain Marvel Sequel

Many big names have composed music for the Marvel Cinematic Universe ranging from Michael Giacchino to Ludwig Göransson. Last year, Laura Karpman made her MCU debut when she composed the music for What If...?, Marvel's first animated series to debut on Disney+. Karpman has over 140 composing credits to her name and recently did the music for Lovecraft Country, which earned her an Emmy nomination. She also won an Emmy in 2020 for composing music for the documentary series Why We Hate. According to Variety, What If...? won't be Karpman's final project with Marvel Studios. She is now signed on to compose the music for The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel, which featured music composed by Pinar Toprak.
/Film

Eternals Blooper Reel Features Marvel's Newest Superheroes Just Goofing Off

Being a superhero is tough work, and that goes double for those specially-chosen beings who were created to live unnaturally long lifespans and burdened with fending off the sinister Deviants from planet to planet. Sometimes, you just want to relax, take a load off, and ... dance? That's apparently the theme of the day, if this newly-released blooper reel is anything to go by. Chloé Zhao may be considered one of our most talented, ambitious, and serious-minded storytellers in the business right now, but that doesn't mean she couldn't keep a loose atmosphere and a fun set while on the job for "Eternals." This latest video, taken directly from the set and featuring some choice, behind-the-scenes moments during filming, is all the proof you'll ever need of that. Feast your eyes on Richard Madden stuffing his face with Twinkies, Kumail Nanjiani screaming incoherently, and — the main attraction, obviously — Harry Styles and the rest of the Eternals going though some nifty dance moves. Check out both a snippet and the full-length clip of all the silliness below!
GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

