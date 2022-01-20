ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schirmer’s Share Birthday

By Warren Schmidt
lutheranmuseum.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am going to tell the story of a man by the name of August Schirmer today because he is a birthday boy, but in the course of researching his story, I discovered that his mother had the same date of birth. Hermine Ida Petzoldt was born on January 20, 1839...

Farrar-Ruma-Campbell Hill (With a Stop in Kansas)

You will be presented with another surname today that has not appeared on this blog before. As it is in most cases, this is a new surname that is found when a Perry County native marries someone from another location. The new surname is Kueker. Based on what I have seen during my research on this post, if you live around Ruma, Illinois, which is found near Red Bud, this surname is likely very well known. The name Kueker shows up a few times in our German Family Tree, but each time it occurs, the person listed is either buried in a local cemetery or was a witness at someone’s marriage in Perry County.
KANSAS STATE
Wittenberg Characters

I have the privilege today to write the real story of a couple of individuals that are main characters in my two books, Wittenberg ’03: Coming of a Church and Wittenberg ’04: Coming of a Railroad. These two are Laura Gemeinhardt and Teacher Richard Kalbfleisch. The story of this couple is one that inspired me to write these books. I found records that said Richard Kalbfleisch was the teacher in Wittenberg in 1902 and 1903, but two years after he left, he came back to marry Laura. I knew there had to be a story there. My books are historical fiction, but today, I will use real documents in an effort to tell the real story of this pair.
WITTENBERG, MO
NBC News

Georgia pastor, wife charged with false imprisonment after people found in locked basement

A Georgia pastor and his wife were arrested on charges of false imprisonment after officials found up to eight people locked in their basement, police said. Curtis Keith Bankston and Sophia Simm-Bankston were running the unlicensed "group home" out of their rented Griffin house "under the guise of a church known as One Step of Faith 2nd Chance," the Griffin Police Department said in a statement.
GEORGIA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Central Florida student, staff absences stress schools during omicron surge

Thousands of Central Florida students continue to miss school because of COVID-19 as do hundreds of teachers and other staff, absences that have raised fears about ongoing “learning loss” and left principals helping in cafeterias, aides running classes and teachers taking on missing colleagues’ students. “It’s definitely a struggle, no question,” said Wendy Honeycutt, principal of Sunrise ...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Who is Matthew Willson, the British astrophysicist killed by a stray bullet in Georgia?

British astrophysicist Matthew Willson arrived in Atlanta, Georgia, on 14 January to visit his girlfriend Katherine Shepard.Less than two days later the 31-year-old was dead, struck in the head by a stray bullet while lying in bed with his partner of three years.Police have launched a murder inquiry and are appealing for witnesses to the shooting on Buford Highway in the Brookhaven neighbourhood.His heartbroken girlfriend, 25, told WSB-TV they had been in a long-distance relationship since meeting at the University of Georgia in 2018, and had been planning to spend the rest of their lives together.“I picked him up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Trial Set For Pennsylvania Man Julian Khater, George Tanios In Assault Of Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick Who Died After Riot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A tentative trial date has been set for two men charged in the assault of a police officer who died after defending the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Thursday scheduled a June 6 jury trial for George Tanios of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater of State College, Pennsylvania. Prosecutors have said Khater sprayed U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and other officers with chemicals after retrieving a canister from Tanios’ backpack. Sicknick later collapsed and died. Khater, who remains behind bars, has pleaded not guilty to assault charges. Tanios, who is free on personal recognizance, faces numerous charges, including assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. Neither Tanios nor Khater have been charged in Sicknick’s death. A Washington medical examiner last April determined that Sicknick suffered a stroke and died from natural causes. Capitol Police accepted the medical examiner’s findings but said the ruling didn’t change the fact that Sicknick had died in the line of duty, “courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.” (©Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
STATE COLLEGE, PA

