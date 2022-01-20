Schirmer’s Share Birthday

You will be presented with another surname today that has not appeared on this blog before. As it is in most cases, this is a new surname that is found when a Perry County native marries someone from another location. The new surname is Kueker. Based on what I have seen during my research on this post, if you live around Ruma, Illinois, which is found near Red Bud, this surname is likely very well known. The name Kueker shows up a few times in our German Family Tree, but each time it occurs, the person listed is either buried in a local cemetery or was a witness at someone’s marriage in Perry County.

KANSAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO