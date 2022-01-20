ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eight senators ask Biden to reverse course on Trump-era solar tariffs

By Zack Budryk
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) led a bipartisan group of eight senators Thursday asking President Biden not to extend Trump-era tariffs on imported solar panels.

The Section 201 tariffs, set to expire Feb. 6, have cost more than 62,000 American clean-energy jobs, according to the senators, citing the Solar Energies Industry Association (SEIA).

“[W]e believe that extending the tariffs will do nothing but add unnecessary costs to U.S. consumers, hurt American solar jobs, and artificially stymie the deployment of otherwise viable solar projects in the United States.” the senators wrote.

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have backed the tariffs despite opposition from the solar industry. On Friday, the administration appealed a court decision tossing out the tariffs.

In addition to Rosen, signers of the letter included Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Michael Bennet (D-Colo.).

“At a minimum, we ask that you retain the Section 201 tariff exclusion for bifacial solar panels and not apply the tariffs to imported solar cells," the group said. "Such actions will support good-paying jobs in the clean energy sector here in the United States and promote investments in clean, renewable energy at a time when our nation and our environment need them most.”

Rosen has vocally opposed the tariffs since their implementation in 2018, when she was a member of the House of Representatives. That year, she introduced legislation to repeal the tariffs, as well as leading a letter in December 2020 to the Biden transition team calling for the incoming administration to remove them.

SEIA has also urged the administration to let the tariffs expire, calling the appeal on Friday “another government misstep in this long and tortured saga [that] provides no benefit to the American workers, public, or clean energy goals.”

The Hill has reached out to the Office of the United State Trade Representative for comment.

Clifton Cribb
3d ago

not extending the tariff is only going to help biden's Chinese buddies. if we want solar panels, let them be made in the United States.

joseph Norcal USA #1
3d ago

The achievements of this old man (biden) leftist socialist! They are: crisis on the border, crisis in the economy, crisis in education, crisis in housing and crisis with the pandemic! To mention a few, this old man is a disaster as president! biden is the worst president in the history of the United States👎 biden for prison now 2022!

VP Trixie Harris
3d ago

Vote these senators out as they want to encourage the importation of the cheap inferior solar products into the US which takes away jobs from US workers in our own solar products plants !

