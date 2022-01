Are you camp “Love Snow” or camp “Hate Snow”? It seems that there is rarely an in-between. Kids are generally camp Love Snow if it means they get a snow day out of it. Parents, on the other hand, maybe not. For parents, snow usually means delays getting to work, dealing with energetic kids at home, shoveling, etc. Although we know many adults who love snow anyway. There are so many beautiful things about a snowy day. From the total quiet of the first snowfall to the crisp air meeting your lungs to cozying up by a fire to fresh animal prints the next day. Snow is sometimes a gift. We have been thinking quite a bit about our Disney friends and wondering how they might react to an unexpected day off because of snow. Step into a snow day with us and enjoy!

