Cal State system adds caste to anti-discrimination policy in groundbreaking decision

Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES — The California State University announced it has added caste as a protected category in its systemwide anti-discrimination policy, a hard-fought policy deeply meaningful to Dalit students of South Asian decent. The Cal State policy came after years of activism from Dalit students and allies to...

Faculty petition for solutions to Cal Poly’s COVID-19 policy shortcomings

Cal Poly Administration has rejected the demands of a petition signed by nearly 4,000 community members following a week of mass frustration and record-breaking positivity rates. In a public ASI Board of Directors meeting, Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong said the Jan. 3 start to winter quarter was “a real...
Metro News

Poll: West Virginians believe policies supporting non-discrimination will make the state more attractive to business

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A poll conducted by Norman Analytics and Research with Mark Blankenship Enterprises indicates that a wide margin of West Virginian residents believe policies supporting non-discrimination will make the state more attractive to large corporations and more job growth. Results of the poll, conducted in November 2021,...
State
California State
WebProNews

Microsoft Orders Review of Harassment and Discrimination Policies, Including Bill Gates’ Case

Microsoft’s board has ordered a review of the company’s handling of sexual harassment and discrimination investigations, including one involving Bill Gates. Like many large companies, Microsoft has faced increased pressure in recent years to do more to combat sexual harassment and gender discrimination. These calls reached a crescendo after new details emerged about Bill Gates’ behavior with female subordinates.
Ocala Gazette

Judge blocks UF policy in scathing decision

In a scathing ruling Friday, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker blocked the University of Florida from enforcing a controversial conflict-of-interest policy that gave school administrators discretion over allowing professors to serve as expert witnesses in litigation. Walker’s 74-page opinion, calling the policy “pernicious” and a violation of faculty members’...
The Independent

Poll finds most Americans oppose overturning Roe v Wade as Supreme Court to rule in critical abortion case

A majority of Americans do not want the US Supreme Court to overturn the precedent established in a landmark case protecting the right to abortion care without excessive government intervention, according to a recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS.The results, which mirror similar surveys, come as the nation approaches the 49th anniversary of the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade, and the Supreme Court’s looming decision in a Mississippi case that could undermine decades of precedent.Sixty-nine per cent of Americans would oppose a decision that completely overturns Roe, with just 30 per cent in support.If the nation’s high court did...
CBS Sacramento

On Anniversary Of Roe V. Wade, Governor Newsom And First Partner Siebel Newsom Affirm California’s Commitment To Reproductive Freedom

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Saturday, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom recognized the Roe v. Wade decision and emphasized California’s commitment to preserving access to reproductive health care services in the face of national challenges to reproductive rights. “Today we commemorate the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case establishing a woman’s Constitutional right to a safe and legal abortion. Almost half a century later, we know without a doubt that limiting access to reproductive health care, including abortion, is a fundamental violation of individual liberty and freedom. The simple fact remains – America can’t achieve true equality if women do not have control over their own bodies.” “At a time when some across our nation are purposefully and deliberately choosing to attack women’s reproductive rights, California will continue to be a beacon of light – expanding access to abortion and reproductive care, and ensuring our state is a place where people receive critical reproductive health care services quickly and safely,” said Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom. To honor the milestone, the Governor and First Partner joined political officials, activists, and stakeholders in a virtual Planned Parenthood rally on Saturday.
bronxnet.org

Represent NYC: Anti-Blackness in the Immigration System

On the next episode of Represent NYC, host NYC Deputy Public Advocate Xamayla Rose examines anti-blackness in the immigration system and its impact on Haitian asylum seekers with special guests: National Director of Policy and Advocacy for UndocuBlack Network, Haddy Gassama, as well as Stephanie Delia, the Immigration Committee Chair at Haitian American Lawyers Association NY.
