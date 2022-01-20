ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home prices in 2021 rose 16.9%, the highest on record

By CNN Newsource
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe real estate market was on fire last year, with the frenzied pace of sales activity pushing home prices to record highs. The median home sales price was $346,900 in 2021, up 16.9% from 2020, and the highest on record going back to 1999, according to the National Association of Realtors....

