Would Dallas Fire Mike McCarthy to Keep Dan Quinn?
Thursday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer explains how much the Dallas Cowboys love DC Dan Quinn, leading the guys to wonder if Jerry and Stephen Jones would fire Mike McCarthy in favor of Dan Quinn, especially if Quinn was eyeing a head coaching job with the rival New York Giants.
Jonas Knox: "Quick scenario: If you find out the Giants are on the verge of making Dan Quinn their head coach, what do the Cowboys do?"
LaVar Arrington: "You cannot allow that to happen. No, no, no."
Brady Quinn: "I answer it by saying this. If they move on from Mike McCarthy and they hire Dan Quinn, do they care that Mike McCarthy could go to the Giants? Do you even think the Giants would hire McCarthy?"
Jonas Knox: "No, because the way that this has gone, this feels like that's a wrap on Mike McCarthy as a head coach."
