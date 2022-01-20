ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Would Dallas Fire Mike McCarthy to Keep Dan Quinn?

By Lee DeLapp
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40iGiI_0dqwuC7800
Photo: Getty Images

Thursday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer explains how much the Dallas Cowboys love DC Dan Quinn, leading the guys to wonder if Jerry and Stephen Jones would fire Mike McCarthy in favor of Dan Quinn, especially if Quinn was eyeing a head coaching job with the rival New York Giants.

Jonas Knox: "Quick scenario: If you find out the Giants are on the verge of making Dan Quinn their head coach, what do the Cowboys do?"
LaVar Arrington: "You cannot allow that to happen. No, no, no."
Brady Quinn: "I answer it by saying this. If they move on from Mike McCarthy and they hire Dan Quinn, do they care that Mike McCarthy could go to the Giants? Do you even think the Giants would hire McCarthy?"
Jonas Knox: "No, because the way that this has gone, this feels like that's a wrap on Mike McCarthy as a head coach."

Comments / 2

Related
CowboyMaven

Coach Ben McAdoo Leaves Cowboys to Join Panthers

FRISCO - As Kellen Moore continues an interview process that could see him leaving the Cowboys to become a head coach, a subtle Dallas name is in the news. And he might not stay "subtle'' for long. The Carolina Panthers will hire Ben McAdoo for their offensive coordinator position, NFL...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

There’s 1 Big Name Being Floated For Cowboys Coach

Who will be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys next season?. For now, it’s still Mike McCarthy’s job. Jerry Jones has yet to make a firm decision on his coaching staff for next season, though McCarthy has yet to be fired following his team’s loss in the Wild Card round last weekend.
NFL
The Spun

Report: What Aaron Rodgers Allegedly Said About Mike McCarthy

Both Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy are heading home early this year. A week after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round, the No. 1 seeded Green Bay Packers were upset by the same team. Both Dallas and Green Bay entered the postseason...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
On3.com

Jerry Jones sends message to Dak Prescott following Wild Card performance

Jerry Jones hasn’t hesitated to vocalize his concerns with the Dallas Cowboys since the team lost in the opening round of the NFC Playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers. According to Jon Machota who covers the team, the Cowboys’ owner has plenty of faith in quarterback Dak Prescott moving forward and believes he’s the kind of quarterback that can take the franchise where it wants to go.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Appears To Have Telling Comment About Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has never been afraid to share his true feelings. He proved that during this Friday’s appearance on 105.3 The Fan. When discussing the Cowboys’ coaching staff this morning, Jones made some interesting comments about what the team needs to fix. Though he didn’t say any names, it sounds like he was taking a shot at Mike McCarthy.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#American Football#New York Giants#Cowboys
247Sports

Dan Quinn news: Would Jerry Jones move on from Mike McCarthy if NFL team offers Cowboys DC its head coach job?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is drawing interest from almost every NFL team with a head coaching vacancy, but people around the league believe that the franchise could make a move and keep him — perhaps as head coach. Adam Schefter joined Postseason NFL Countdown Sunday morning and relayed that NFL sources are waiting to see what happens with the Cowboys if or when Quinn is offered a job, as head coach Mike McCarthy's status remains unconfirmed by owner Jerry Jones.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Legend Had Honest Message For Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

Despite getting knocked out of the playoffs on Wild Card Weekend, the Dallas Cowboys have not yet made a change to their coaching staff. However, it sounds like a former member of the team was very disappointed with Mike McCarthy’s performance. Five-time Super Bowl champion Charles Haley spoke to...
NFL
Boston Herald

The Chicago Bears interviewed Dan Quinn for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator.

The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 15 general manager and 11 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospective hires. Dan Quinn interviewed for the coach opening Saturday, the Bears announced. <mark class="hl_orange">Dan Quinn</mark>. Title: Dallas Cowboys...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Broncos Insider Suggests 3 Finalists For Head Coaching Job

The Denver Broncos may be closing on in hiring their next head coach. The Broncos nearly a dozen interviews with potential head coaching candidates. Some of the more intriguing names who’ve interviewed include Kellen Moore, Dan Quinn and Eric Bieniemy. Only one of the three find themselves at the top of the Broncos’ reported candidate list.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

8K+
Followers
999
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy