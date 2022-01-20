ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

EU Parliament agrees on proposal for new rules aimed at U.S. tech giants

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

BRUSSELS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The European Parliament on Thursday signed off on a proposal for new rules aimed at U.S. tech giants, paving the way for talks with member countries and the European Commission, as France seeks a deal during the first half of 2022.

“The European Parliament adopts laws that protect minors online,” Dutch lawmaker Paul Tang said on Twitter. “A big victory on the lobby for Big Tech.” (Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Bart Meijer; Editing by Marine Strauss and Jan Harvey)

