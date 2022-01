It can be incredibly frustrating when your company doesn't acknowledge the work you do and compensate you for the effort you put in. Many employees themselves don't recognize their value to the company and settle for a lower salary. One employee who worked as a general contractor shared his personal story about how he realized his own worth to his company. They are now facing a $3 million loss because of his exit. The man who started at the bottom moved up to foreman before becoming a general contractor and eventually getting engaged to the boss' daughter; he shared his story on Reddit on how he realized his worth. "Owners didn’t want to give me what I deserved, now they are about to lose a $3M contract because I resigned," he titled the post.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO