Roush Review: Life on the Spectrum ‘As We See It’

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Three twentysomethings who are on the spectrum — Jack (Rick Glassman), Violet (Sue Ann Pien) and Harrison (Albert Rutecki) — live together in an LA apartment, under the watchful eye of caregiver Mandy (Sosie Bacon). Each is unique in his or her own way. Jack, for example, is a brilliant programmer and someone whose social skills are (to put it delicately) not conducive to a workplace environment. Same with Violet, who works behind the counter at a local fast-food place, and overshares with customers. Harrison, meanwhile, has phobias — even to the point of walking alone outside. Mandy helps where she can, but has an eye on her own future (she wants to get into medical school). The three depend on her, and others too: Violet is reliant on her older brother Van (Chris Pang), while Jack is particularly close to his father (Joe Mantegna).

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO