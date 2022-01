Following up their previous videos about customization and solo mode, the latest Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel video displays tips and tricks on how to build and tweak decks:. Besides being able to adjust aesthetic preferences like card cases and mats, the ability to form decks is now simpler than ever thanks to a robust search function, as well as the capability to break down cards you’re not using to form spares you might need to finish certain decks. More videos are on their way, so check back next week for more breakdowns of Master Duel’s upcoming release.

