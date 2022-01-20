Lia Thomas accused of losing race to ‘prove the point’ of level playing field

A teammate of Lia Thomas, a transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer, suggested Thomas intentionally lost a recent race to prove there is a level playing field.

During a Jan. 8 tri-meet with Yale and Dartmouth, Thomas finished a 100-meter freestyle race with a time of 52.84, while Yale swimmer Iszac Henig, who is transitioning from female to male, touched with a time of 49.57.

Thomas, who swam for UPenn's men's swimming team for three years in NCAA Division I competition, has shattered two U.S. women's collegiate swimming records and automatically qualified for March's NCAA championship meet in Atlanta.

“Looking at [Lia’s] time, I don’t think she was trying,” Thomas’s teammate, who was granted anonymity based on threats from university activists, told Outkick. “I know they’re friends, and I know they were talking before the meet. I think she let [Henig] win to prove the point that, ‘Oh see, a female-to-male beat me.'”

Thomas’s time was more than 3 seconds slower than her 49.42 finish during the same race in a November tri-meet with Princeton and Yale.

“I do [believe there was collusion],” the UPenn teammate reportedly alleged. “I can’t say for sure, but I wouldn’t be shocked if I found out that was 100% true.”

During the Jan. 8 meet, Thomas won the 200-meter and 500-meter races but finished sixth in the 100-meter. The teammate reportedly told Outkick Thomas appeared to be keeping pace despite winning the 200-meter race.

“You can tell when someone is dying and they’re swimming slow,” the teammate added. “You can also tell when someone is not trying, and I could see [in the 200 freestyle] that Lia was not trying.”

Olympic champion Michael Phelps recently added to the debate surrounding 22-year-old Thomas’s success in women’s swimming, calling the situation “very complicated” but comparable to doping.

UPenn’s next meet is Saturday at Harvard.