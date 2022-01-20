Flight reverses course after passenger rejects mask

A flight headed to London turned around on Wednesday night after a passenger allegedly refused to wear a mask.

American Airlines flight 38 was more than an hour into its journey toward Heathrow Airport when it reportedly returned to Miami International Airport after at least one passenger refused to comply with the federal mask mandate, according to CBSMiami.

Police were dispatched to meet the plane at the gate upon landing, and more than 100 passengers were told they had to exit the plane, the outlet reported.

"They wouldn’t really say anything and I don’t think they told the flight attendants anything because all they would say is there was an extreme incident and they had to turn around,” one passenger told the outlet.

Passengers who refuse to wear masks "may be denied boarding and future travel on American" and could "face penalties under federal law," according to American Airlines's website.

American Airlines canceled the flight as a result of the incident, forcing passengers to make new arrangements, the outlet said.

In 2021, nearly 72% of reports of 5,981 unruly passengers logged by the Federal Aviation Administration were mask-related incidents, according to CNN.

Representatives for American Airlines did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.