ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Flight reverses course after passenger rejects mask

By Abigail Adcox, Staff Reporter
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

A flight headed to London turned around on Wednesday night after a passenger allegedly refused to wear a mask.

American Airlines flight 38 was more than an hour into its journey toward Heathrow Airport when it reportedly returned to Miami International Airport after at least one passenger refused to comply with the federal mask mandate, according to CBSMiami.

Police were dispatched to meet the plane at the gate upon landing, and more than 100 passengers were told they had to exit the plane, the outlet reported.

"They wouldn’t really say anything and I don’t think they told the flight attendants anything because all they would say is there was an extreme incident and they had to turn around,” one passenger told the outlet.

Passengers who refuse to wear masks "may be denied boarding and future travel on American" and could "face penalties under federal law," according to American Airlines's website.

American Airlines canceled the flight as a result of the incident, forcing passengers to make new arrangements, the outlet said.

In 2021, nearly 72% of reports of 5,981 unruly passengers logged by the Federal Aviation Administration were mask-related incidents, according to CNN.

Representatives for American Airlines did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transatlantic flight returns to Miami after ‘abusive’ first-class passenger refused to wear a mask

A transatlantic flight to London returned to Miami after about an hour in the air, after a first-class passenger refused to comply with masking rules, American Airlines said. According to people sitting near the woman, she had been drinking and refused to comply with cabin crew requests to wear a facemask during the flight.Passenger Steve Freeman, who was sitting nearby, told WPLG: “There was a lot of drinking involved and I was nervous. She sat behind us in first class, she was a first-class passenger and was extremely abusive to the stewards.”He added that the woman had been offered...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Man charged for Delta flight disturbance after mooning fellow passengers

A passenger onboard a Delta Airlines flight from Dublin to New York JFK has been charged with assaulting cabin crew following a Covid-related disturbance. Shane McInerney, who was identified in an unsealed criminal complaint on Friday, was arrested after landing in New York last month and arraigned in Brooklyn federal court.It comes after, as the criminal complaint alleges, Mr McInerney was embroiled in an onboard disturbance with fellow passengers and cabin crew after he refused to wear mask, “despite being asked dozens of times”. As well as violating Delta Airlines rules on mask wearing onboard flights, a passenger had “an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Heathrow Airport#Cbsmiami#Cnn#The Washington Examiner
The Independent

‘Use them or lose them’: airline slot rules to tighten this summer

Airlines holding valuable slots at Britain’s busiest airports will have to use them at least 70 per cent of the time this summer or hand them back.Permits to take off and land at busy airports – notably Heathrow and Gatwick – are among carriers’ most valuable assets. British Airways has more than half the slots at Heathrow, while easyJet has almost half of the slots at Gatwick.Normally the “80:20” rule applies, requiring airlines to fly for at least 80 per cent of the summer or winter season allocations, or see their slots handed to other carriers.But during the pandemic, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Airlines forced to operate more flights to avoid losing airport slots

Airlines will be forced to operate more flights this summer to avoid losing lucrative take-off and landing slots at the UK’s busiest airports.They must use their slots at least 70% of the time to keep them from March 27, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced.The Cabinet minister said the increase from the current level of 50% will “balance the needs” of various parts of the aviation industry as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.A step back towards normal rulesTransport Secretary Grant ShappsThe decision was welcomed by Heathrow and Gatwick airports.Airlines were traditionally required to use 80% of slots to retain the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
The Independent

International flight forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers try to sneak into business class

An international flight was forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers reportedly tried to sneak into business class. The United Airlines flight from Newark to Tel Aviv was rerouted because of the unruly passengers after staff asked them to show proof that they were sitting in their assigned seats, N12, an Israeli outlet, reported. The altercation prompted the crew to turn around the plane back from its location at the time – the border between the US and Canada – to Newark Liberty International Airport.United Airlines said in a statement that flight 90 was turned around “due...
LIFESTYLE
d1softballnews.com

Passenger no mask, Miami-London flight forced to return

Moments of tension in flight on an American Airlines plane that took off from Miami and headed for London. The aircraft had to turn back as one of the passengers refused to wear the mask, according to the company: “Flight 38 returned to Miami due to a disturbing customer who refused to comply with the federal requirement to wear the mask “, reads the statement from American Airlines.
MIAMI, FL
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
59K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy