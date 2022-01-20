ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The Doomsday Clock reveals how close we are to...doom

By Megan Marples, Rachel Ramirez, CNN
 3 days ago

CNN — The Doomsday Clock has been ticking for exactly 75 years. But it's no ordinary clock. It attempts to gauge how close humanity is to destroying the world. On Thursday, the clock was set at 100 seconds until midnight -- the same time it has been since...

Discover Mag

What is the Doomsday Clock and Why Should You Care?

It’s almost midnight, and it has been for 75 years. That’s if you’re telling time by the Doomsday Clock, which isn’t an actual clock, of course. It’s a warning to humanity, a metaphorical countdown to existential midnight, the end of the world as we know it.
LiveScience

Will the Doomsday Clock move forward or back? Watch live to find out

A hypothetical timepiece ticks ever-closer to midnight — the hour of humanity's annihilation — and it's about to be reset. Since 1947, nuclear scientists and other experts have acted as timekeepers for the Doomsday Clock. A team of advisers, researchers and policy specialists with the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS) annually evaluates the state of the world to decide if the clock's hands will tick forward, sweep back or remain where they are. The hands currently stand at 100 seconds before midnight; the BAS set that time in 2020 and it held steady in 2021, Live Science previously reported.
985theriver.com

Doomsday Clock, now just seconds before disaster, turns 75

CHICAGO (AP) — The Doomsday Clock turns 75 this month. It is the image commissioned from Martyl Langsdorf in 1947 by scientists who were awed and frightened by the power of the atomic bomb they had created. Langsdorf’s idea was a stripped-down clock with markings in just the last...
Chicago Tribune

The story of how the Doomsday Clock began ticking 75 years ago, the brainchild of a Chicago artist

Martyl Langsdorf designed just one magazine cover, but it has had considerable staying power. A prolific painter of abstract and figurative canvases, she was commissioned 75 years ago by the scientists who built the atomic bomb that ended World War II. By 1947 the Cold War was on, and they wanted to alert Americans to the danger of a nuclear confrontation with the Soviet Union. They hoped to ...
The Independent

Doomsday Clock: Humanity stays closer to apocalypse than ever before

The Doomsday Clock, the metaphorical representation of how close the world is to annihilation, has remained the same: 100 seconds to midnight.The announcement was made by science video blogger Hank Green, as well as Dr Rachel Bronson, the president and chief executive for the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists which manages the clock.Other board members from the group were also present, representing biodefence, cyber security, physics, and more, with the announcement conducted over Zoom.“Steady is not good news,” professor Sharon Squassoni from the Institute for International Science and Technology Policy warns. “We are stuck in a perilous moment, one...
