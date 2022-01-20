The Doomsday Clock reveals how close we are to...doom

A hypothetical timepiece ticks ever-closer to midnight — the hour of humanity's annihilation — and it's about to be reset. Since 1947, nuclear scientists and other experts have acted as timekeepers for the Doomsday Clock. A team of advisers, researchers and policy specialists with the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS) annually evaluates the state of the world to decide if the clock's hands will tick forward, sweep back or remain where they are. The hands currently stand at 100 seconds before midnight; the BAS set that time in 2020 and it held steady in 2021, Live Science previously reported.

