Wear Love On Your Sleeve: ESPRIT Introduces 2 Retro-Revival Capsules

Lead ImageBianca Saunders Autumn/Winter 2022Photography by Paul Phung. Bianca Saunders’ approach to menswear is best described as a dance between opposing forces: tradition and modernity, thought and physicality, masculinity and femininity. The RCA graduate quickly emerged as one to watch on the London circuit after launching her namesake label back in 2017, and in the years since has produced a series of subversive collections which have, each season, offered fresh new takes on codes of masculine dress. Rising up through McQueen’s talent incubator, the Sarabande Foundation, Saunders made Forbes’ ‘30 under 30’ list of young entrepreneurs in 2020, was shortlisted for the LVMH Prize in 2021, and, most recently, was awarded the prestigious ANDAM award. This week, the designer made her solo debut at the Autumn/Winter 2022 men’s shows in Paris.
