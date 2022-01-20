ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wear Love On Your Sleeve: ESPRIT Introduces 2 Retro-Revival Capsules

Hypebae
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of ESPRIT’s Archive Re-Issue collection, the beloved global casualwear label continues its deep dive into the retro highs of the 1980s with two additional mini collections: the Love Composite capsule and the Color T-Shirts capsule. The Love Composite range takes us back to the heart...

hypebae.com

Hypebae

Afrobeats Inspires This Print-Covered Air Jordan 7

Previewed in late December, Jordan Brand‘s Fall 2022 lineup will include a women’s Air Jordan 1 in “Starfish,” an A Ma Maniére AJ2 and a special edition Air Jordan 7 in honor of the silhouette’s 30th anniversary. The sneaker features a mostly “Vachetta Tan”...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Nike and Concepts Set to Drop 2 Printed Air Max 1s

Sneaker boutique Concepts follows up its New Balance and Versace collaborations with two Nike Air Max 1 SP models. Both pairs sport mixed media uppers combining denim with paisley, bandana, camo and corduroy textiles. The models also feature mismatched Swooshes in embroidered stripes and florals. Other shared design traits include off-white speckled midsoles, gum outsoles, toe box embroidery and rainbow-colored tongue tags.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Pharrell Williams, Tiffany & Co. Under Fire for Copying Rare Mughal Glasses

Pharrell Williams sat front row at NIGO‘s debut Kenzo show at Paris Fashion Week Men’s to reveal an anticipated collaboration with Tiffany & Co. Described to be an “engagement” between the two, the teardrop-shaped sunglasses marks the beginning of the musician’s secret project with the jeweler. “I can’t give it all away now. I don’t want to go too much into detail, OK, because we’re here today to celebrate my brother NIGO,” the singer told WWD at the fashion show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Nike Brings a Subtle Nod to Valentine's Day to This Classic '90s Sneaker

Following a frilly Dunk Low and a pink/red Air Jordan 1 Mid, Nike is expanding its Valentine’s Day offering to include an embroidered GTS 97. The minimal design stands out among the season’s predominantly pink and red offerings. The Nike GTS 97 “Valentine’s Day” features an off-white canvas upper, covered in a heart and rose pattern. Designed to be customized, the upper is dye-friendly.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Stussy Reworks BAPE's Signature Camo Trucker Hat

Stussy and BAPE have teamed up to reimagine the Japanese brand’s signature camo trucker hat. The collaborative headwear comes in three distinct colors — tan, pink and purple — along with the Californian label’s logo embroidered on the front in white. The BAPE motif patch on the back completes all three iterations. Opt for a tonal look like a black fitted sweater, black skinny jeans and black boots to make the trucker hat stand out. Take a look at the different colorways above.
CARS
whowhatwear

The 2022 Jewelry Capsule Wardrobe: 8 Pieces You'll Wear Every Day

The internet is filled with capsule wardrobes for every occasion and season (and Who What Wear is responsible for a significant portion of them—you're welcome). But today we're flipping the switch a bit by bringing you a jewelry capsule wardrobe. You probably already have a collection of everyday jewelry pieces, but in case you want to freshen it up for the New Year with some trend-forward pieces, you've come to the right place.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Telfar Launches Vegan Leather Bucket Hats in 3 Colorways

Following the release of Telfar’s embossed crewnecks and hoodies, the waitlist-inducing streetwear brand is back with accessories for your head. Releasing a vegan leather bucket hat in three gradient shades of “black,” “tan” and “white,” the unisex label proves it has no shortage of creative energy.
APPAREL
richmondmagazine.com

Roll up Your Sleeves

Wedding fashion forecasts are predicting a rise in aisle-ready ensembles featuring detached sleeves. Whether part of the dress structure or separated from the body of the gown, these looks have been popping up on bridal fashion runways. Get inspired by these designer options found at local boutiques. Fun fact: The sleeves on these dresses are detachable, creating different looks in one outfit, so brides can easily alter their ensembles’ style from ceremony to reception.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Where To Buy BLACKPINK Jisoo's Fuzzy Bucket Hat

With the snowy weather taking over cities like Seoul, BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo is staying stylish and cozied up in a warm, fuzzy bucket hat this season. The K-pop musician, who is currently starring in Disney‘s new K-drama series Snowdrop, took to Instagram to share her latest fit. A global ambassador for Dior, the artist wears the house’s Small Vibe Hobo bag in white, which is accompanied by a varsity-style jacket. She finishes off her look with a black face mask, contrasted with a white hat.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
anothermag.com

Six Creatives on Why They Love Wearing Bianca Saunders’ Clothes

Lead ImageBianca Saunders Autumn/Winter 2022Photography by Paul Phung. Bianca Saunders’ approach to menswear is best described as a dance between opposing forces: tradition and modernity, thought and physicality, masculinity and femininity. The RCA graduate quickly emerged as one to watch on the London circuit after launching her namesake label back in 2017, and in the years since has produced a series of subversive collections which have, each season, offered fresh new takes on codes of masculine dress. Rising up through McQueen’s talent incubator, the Sarabande Foundation, Saunders made Forbes’ ‘30 under 30’ list of young entrepreneurs in 2020, was shortlisted for the LVMH Prize in 2021, and, most recently, was awarded the prestigious ANDAM award. This week, the designer made her solo debut at the Autumn/Winter 2022 men’s shows in Paris.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Peep the Flamingo Pink Details on the New Nike Air Force 1 "Valentine's Day"

Nike is back at it again with another Valentine’s Day-theme silhouette. Reworking the Air Force 1, the Swoosh has dressed the classic kicks in hues of white, pink and red. The sneaker‘s upper is crafted from the usual leather material in white, while the Swooshes are covered in pink “Atmosphere” and embossed with “Nike” and “Love.” Replacing the silver lace dubraes are beads that spell out “Nike” on the left and “Love” on the right. Elsewhere, the tongue tabs and heels’ branding come in a striking “University Red” tone. The white midsoles and “Atmosphere” outsoles round off the design.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 5 Returns in "Racer Blue"

Following a women’s “Arctic Pink” Air Jordan 5 Low, the AJ5 returns in its traditional high-top build, sporting a “Racer Blue” colorway that closely resembles the “Black Metallic” style released in 2016. Initially revealed as part of Jordan Brand’s Spring 2022 lineup, the...
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Quite Simply a List of Our Favorite Wear-Anywhere Tees—Starting at $6

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one closet staple that we all strive to get right, it is a basic tee that ticks all the right boxes. They may be a humble wardrobe piece, but are absolutely crucial as the most simple layering essential that goes with just about everything—a classic pair of jeans, your go-to blazer, dressy skirts for the office and beyond. Other factors that make a tee so da*n essential: they never go out of style, are an everlasting basic spared from...
APPAREL
Hypebae

This Sheet Mask Is Inspired by Bologna

Oscar Mayer has launched a new face mask in collaboration with Korean skincare company Seoul Mamas inspired by bologna. The product serves as a homage to the kids who would bite holes in the cold cut to create eyes and a mouth. The product is infused with Witch Hazel Botanical...
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Remembers Virgil Abloh With Men's FW22 Collection

Virgil Abloh made history when he was tapped as the first Black artistic director of Louis Vuitton Menswear in 2018. Since his groundbreaking appointment, the late trailblazing visionary left an indelible impact on the world of fashion and streetwear, so it is only fitting that the designer’s last collection for the luxury brand be released with pomp and circumstance.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Introduces the New LV Trainer 2

Louis Vuitton honored Virgil Abloh‘s legacy with a collection inspired by Abloh’s most ground-breaking designs across his eight seasons with LV. While most of the footwear presented at the Thursday show was archival, new LV x Nike Air Force 1 colorways were introduced as well as a new trainer silhouette dubbed the Trainer 2.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Men’s Designers Remix Familiar Ideas for Fall/Winter 22-23: WGSN

Adaptability and flexibility are two valued qualities in men’s Fall/Winter 22-23 fashion, but it doesn’t mean designers are settling for complacency. Rather, Noah Zagor, WGSN’s senior North American men’s wear strategist, said the category is in an age of “reinvention, reconfiguration and recontextualization” of familiar ideas, much like the way hip-hop artists sampled previously recorded music in the ’90s. “Where the freshness comes from is how do we assemble it, the references we’re pulling, how we can change it into something that feels new and exciting and the twist that we can put on it,” he said. Informa Markets’ trend webinar last...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Sacai Unveils Nike Cortez Collaboration

Following rumors last month, sacai has finally unveiled its newest collaboration with Nike as part of its Fall/Winter 2022 menswear and Pre-Fall 2022 womenswear collections. This time around, the duo has reworked the classic Cortez silhouette. Like the collaborators’ previous releases, the sneaker model is updated with Chitose Abe‘s signature...
APPAREL

