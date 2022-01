There is no one “right” reaction to finding out you’re dealing with an unexpected pregnancy. You might come to a decision about next steps quickly and easily, or you might feel pulled in multiple directions. Either way, your emotions are 100% valid. If you and your partner disagree about how to handle the pregnancy, that added emotional weight can feel unsettling and scary. You might be caught between your relationship with the person you love and your right to make choices about your own body — two things that are deeply important.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO