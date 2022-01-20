7 Tips For Discussing Your Abortion With Your Parents

More and more of us are living in a new reality where we are working and caring for our own families, and are faced with the needs of aging parents at the same time. It is not uncommon for our parents to have simply “fallen” into their retirement without a real plan. They reached retirement age (whether that was the age they became eligible for Social Security or their workplace pension, or both) and decided it was time to retire, without any real certainty that they had enough income and assets to support their plan for their lifetimes. In their minds, they felt secure with what they had, didn’t spend all that much, and would make it work — no worries. Now that you are more involved and helping them, it worries you that they have never really planned. What should you do?

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO