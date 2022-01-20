Founder of Louisville cancer nonprofit, Hope Scarves, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — The founder of a Louisville nonprofit that helps cancer patients has lost her own battle with breast cancer.

Lara MacGregor ‘s nonprofit called “ Hope Scarves ” has sent more than 20,000 brightly colored scarves to cancer patients in every state and 29 countries.

“After first being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, Lara was given a box of scarves with a note that read, ‘You can do this.’ After her treatment, she then passed the same scarves on to another woman with words of encouragement. Hope Scarves was born,” the Hope Scarves team said.

She also raised more than $1.5 million for cancer research.

Volunteers vow to keep her project going.

“Although Lara’s time on earth was short, her memory and legacy live on within us. She taught us how to hold joy and fear in the same hand at the same time, to live a great story, and to always hope,” the Hope Scarves team shared.

FOX 56 featured MacGregor last year in a Spirit of the Bluegrass segment .

MacGregor was 45 years old.

