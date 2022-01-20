ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Amanda Gorman reflects on the year since Biden's inauguration

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34t7Ni_0dqwpfci00
© Jordan Strauss/Invision/The Associated Press

Amanda Gorman is reflecting on the year since she shot to fame after reciting a poem at President Biden ’s inauguration, saying that “this past year for many has felt like a return to the same old gloom.”

“Our nation is still haunted by disease, inequality and environmental crises,” Gorman wrote in a Thursday op-ed in The New York Times, timed to coincide with the anniversary of Biden’s swearing-in.

Yet 23-year-old Gorman, who became an overnight sensation after reading “The Hill We Climb” in January 2021, shared a message of unity for the future and urged Americans to embrace fear.

“But though our fears may be the same, we are not. If nothing else, this must be known: Even as we’ve grieved, we’ve grown; even fatigued we’ve found that this hill we climb is one we must mount together.”

“We are battered, but bolder; worn, but wiser. I’m not telling you to not be tired or afraid. If anything, the very fact that we’re weary means we are, by definition, changed; we are brave enough to listen to, and learn from, our fear. This time will be different because this time we’ll be different. We already are,” Gorman wrote in the Times.

“The truth is, hope isn’t a promise we give. It’s a promise we live.”

Gorman also revealed that she nearly declined the inaugural invitation due to fears about the coronavirus pandemic and potential violence following the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol by supporters of then-President Trump .

“I was scared of failing my people, my poetry. But I was also terrified on a physical level. Covid was still raging, and my age group couldn’t get vaccinated yet,” Gorman wrote.

“Just a few weeks before, domestic terrorists assaulted the U.S. Capitol, the very steps where I would recite. I didn’t know then that I’d become famous, but I did know at the inauguration I was going to become highly visible — which is a very dangerous thing to be in America, especially if you’re Black and outspoken and have no Secret Service.”

Gorman recalled getting messages from friends advising her to wear a bulletproof vest for her inaugural appearance, while her mother went through a drill in their living room to practice shielding her from a hail of bullets.

The writer said she told friends that she would likely pull out from the ceremony, but ultimately decided to go forward with it because she didn’t want to spend the rest of her life “wondering what this poem could have achieved.”

“I’m a firm believer that often terror is trying to tell us of a force far greater than despair,” Gorman wrote. “In this way, I look at fear not as cowardice, but as a call forward, a summons to fight for what we hold dear. And now more than ever, we have every right to be affected, afflicted, affronted.”

“If you’re alive, you’re afraid. If you’re not afraid, then you’re not paying attention,” said Gorman. “The only thing we have to fear is having no fear itself — having no feeling on behalf of whom and what we’ve lost, whom and what we love.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SheKnows

Amanda Gorman's Mom Had Her Practice Dodging Bullets at Home Before Speaking at the Inauguration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Poet Amanda Gorman made a huge impact reading her original poem “The Hill We Climb” at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021, but that powerful moment almost didn’t happen. One year later, she admits that she was paralyzed by fear after the events of Jan. 6 on the U.S. Capitol, where the inaugural ceremony was set to take place two weeks later. In a New York Times op-ed, Gorman reveals that it was more than the insurrection that she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘A direct message’: Biden’s fiery Trump speech signals the gloves are off in January 6 inquiry

In the months leading up to the one-year anniversary of the worst attack on the US Capitol since 1814, there’s been a bubbling undercurrent of discontent among many good government advocates, authoritarianism scholars, and Democratic activists who’ve watched with dismay as former President Donald Trump and many of his closest allies have continued to spread lies about the election he lost just over a year ago. Much of the vitriol from this crowd of opinionated experts has been directed towards Attorney General Merrick Garland for not openly and aggressively moving to saddle the purported plotters of the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Gorman
The Independent

‘Be ready to die’: Amanda Gorman reveals she practiced for active shooter at inauguration with her mother

Amanda Gorman has revealed that one friend told her to buy a bullet-proof vest if she was going to read at Joe Biden’s inauguration, while another warned her “be ready to die”.The poet penned an essay explaining why she was “terrified” of reading at the inauguration, a year she read “The Hill We Climb” on the Capitol steps in Washington DC. The poem earned widespread praise, and Ms Gorman herself became known around the world following the inauguration.In an essay for The New York Times, she said she had almost declined to be the inaugural poet, because she feared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Urban Milwaukee

WisGOP Statement on One Year Anniversary of Joe Biden’s Inauguration

[Madison, WI] – On the one-year anniversary of Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Republican Party of Wisconsin released the following statement from Chairman Paul Farrow:. “After running on a promise to unite America, Joe Biden’s far-left policy proposals and botched leadership have left our country more divided than ever. Wisconsinites have watched Biden lead a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, spike inflation with massive spending, threaten to exacerbate the workforce shortage with unconstitutional vaccine mandates, create a historic border crisis, and make America less safe, less free, and less prosperous.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inauguration#The New York Times#Americans
NBC News

White House journalists reflect on President Biden’s first year

It has been a year since President Biden took office, now he looks ahead to his second year addressing Covid-19, the economy and his legislative agenda. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson is joined by NBC’s White House Unit Director Stacey Klein, White House Correspondent Mike Memoli, and Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker to discuss what this past year has been like on camera and behind the scenes. Jan. 21, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Financial Times

Biden’s year of living dangerously

In politics, as in life, there is rarely such a thing as a single moment of truth. Cumulatively decisive series of events are the prosaic norm. Even so, the US’s 2022 midterm congressional elections are likely to come close to being an exception. If, as polls indicate, Democrats lose...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden's first year was a year marked by crises

President Joe Biden has now been in office for a full year. It’s been a year of crisis. From coronavirus to crime, there are serious challenges facing our country. The southern border is wide open, and our enemies around the world see weakness as the administration carelessly pulled out of Afghanistan. Most worrying to Americans, inflation is making it harder and harder to maintain quality of life.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngnews.com

'Diplomacy is back': Biden's year in foreign policy

President Joe Biden took office a year ago with a promise to restore America’s role as a world leader, re-engage with allies and rebuild alliances that had frayed under Donald Trump’s “America First” approach. “America is back. Diplomacy is back,” Biden said. For the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden’s Disappointing First Year

When he took office one year ago, President Joe Biden faced extraordinary challenges. He had to contend with a global pandemic that had crushed the economy and confounded the experts. He had to repair shattered alliances and restore American credibility after four years of President Donald Trump. More pointedly, he was taking charge of a country left bitterly divided — with trust in government plummeting, Republicans disinclined to cooperate, and Democrats commanding only the barest majorities in Congress.
AMERICAS
bookriot.com

Win Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman

We’re giving away a copy of Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman to one lucky reader! To enter, just sign up for our In Reading Color newsletter and get news, deals, and recommendations from the world of literature by and about people of color. The breakout poetry...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Axios

First look: Biden inaugural to blanket airwaves today

President Biden's Presidential Inaugural Committee will mark his first anniversary in office by blanketing today's airwaves — from breakfast to evening news to prime time — with a video promoting a recovering, resilient America. The video is narrated by Tom Hanks, who was part of Biden inaugural festivities,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

456K+
Followers
54K+
Post
342M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy