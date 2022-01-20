ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Gains as Tighter Operations, More Passengers Trim Loss

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – American Airlines stock (NASDAQ:AAL) traded 1.3% higher in premarket Thursday after its October-December numbers beat estimates. Total operating revenue more than doubled to over $9 billion as the carrier flew more passengers and freight. The loss per share of $1.42 more than halved from last time and was narrower...

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

American Airlines Posts Narrower Fourth-Quarter Loss

American Airlines(AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report on Thursday announced a narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and revenue numbers that beat Wall Street forecasts as the carrier continued to struggle ferrying passengers across the skies amid ongoing pandemic-induced turbulence at a profit. Fort Worth, Texas-based American posted a net loss...
breakingtravelnews.com

American Airlines reports huge losses for 2021

American Airlines has reported a net loss of $5.4 billion, or $8.38 per share, for 2021. However, the airline transported more than 165 million passengers last year, more than any other United States-based carrier. “Over the past year, we have experienced periods of high travel demand countered by periods of...
Seekingalpha.com

American Airlines gains after reporting narrower-than-anticipated Q1 loss

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is higher in early trading after reporting passenger revenue per available seat mile up 37% in Q4 to $0.1058. The carrier's load factor jumped to 69.6% from 49.6% a year ago. Revenue was $9.43B to top the consensus mark of $9.38B. The Q1 loss was narrower than anticipated.
MarketWatch

American Airlines trims loss, beats revenue estimate and share rise

American Airlines Group Inc. said Thursday its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $931 million, or a loss of $1.44 a share, compared with a loss of $2.18 billion, or $3.81 a share in the year-ago quarter. The company's adjusted loss in the most recent quarter totaled $1.42 a share. Fourth-quarter revenue at the carrier rose to $9.43 billion from $4.03 billion. Analysts expected American Airlines to lose $1.46 a share on revenue of $9.34 billion. American said its fourth-quarter revenue fell 17% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. For the first quarter American Airlines expects revenue to be down 20% to 22% from 2019 levels. American Airlines president and incoming CEO Robert Isom said the company's focus in 2022 will be on "running a reliable airline, returning to profitability, and delivering on our long-term plan to deleverage the balance sheet." Shares of American Airlines shares rose 1.7% in premarket trades.
MarketWatch

