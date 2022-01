Silently tracking consumers across the internet, third-party cookies made it possible for marketers to reach customers like never before. But the cookie era is quickly drawing to a close. Even though Google delayed the sunset of third-party cookies due to the outcries of an unprepared industry, it’s still happening. In addition to the millions of internet users that have shunned cookies with ad blockers and other tools, all major web browsers have announced that they have or will stop supporting third-party cookies. Marketers will now have to be more creative than ever when it comes to how they reach their intended customers.

