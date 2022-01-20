ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources: Kendal Briles reaches new deal to remain Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator

By ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

Kendal Briles has reached a new deal to remain as Arkansas offensive coordinator after being pursued for the same job at Miami, sources told ESPN. It's a coup for Arkansas to keep Briles, who's been with coach Sam...

Kendal Briles’ New Contract Will Show with Whom Arkansas Is Ready to Run

Gee, is Miami ever considered one of the best places to live in America?. Arkansas athletics, every year seemingly, sends the press release about how Fayetteville, Arkansas, was named one of the Top Places to Live For Young People or Top Places to Raise a Family or Top Places to Whatever! It’s nice. It’s cute. It’s meaningless to recruits or most major-sport coaches. The way football and some basketball coaches are paid, especially head coaches and top assistants, the cost-of-living is moot. Have you ever been Starkville? Mike Leach didn’t go to Starkville for its cosmopolitan atmosphere. Arkansas’ geography and socio-economic status has nothing to do with what it does in athletics.
