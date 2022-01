In order to provide a more seamless experience, Google lets users stay signed in with their account 24/7. But for privacy reasons it would be a better idea to make sure you log out of your account every time you’re done using it. This can be done manually or automatically, with the latter option being the more convenient one. While Google doesn’t have a built-in option that allows you to log out of your account automatically, there are a few methods you can employ to achieve this end goal. This article details them for you.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO