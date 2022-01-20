ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump sent House Republicans copies of conservative writer Mollie Hemingway's book with a note saying GOP leadership 'should have never certified the election on January 6'

By Grace Panetta
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qm1Ou_0dqwnbji00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZchg_0dqwnbji00
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy addresses the House on January 6, 2021.

Amanda Voisard - Pool/Getty Images

  • Trump's PAC sent a note saying House GOP leadership "should have never certified" the 2020 election.
  • The note, signed by Trump, was sent with a copy of the conservative writer Mollie Hemingway's book.
  • All current members of House Republican leadership voted to overturn the 2020 election result.

Former President Donald Trump's political action committee sent House Republicans a book from a conservative writer and a note signed by Trump that said House GOP leadership "should have never certified" the results of the 2020 election on January 6, 2021, Politico Playbook reported .

Trump's Save America PAC sent House Republicans a copy of Mollie Hemingway's book "Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections," Politico reported . The accompanying note repeated Trump's thoroughly debunked lies about fraud in the 2020 election.

"There is no question. American democracy was under siege during the 2020 Presidential election," Trump wrote.

The note added: "Republican leadership should have never certified the election on January 6, and now, Democrats will not stop their assault on America — our freedom, faith, family, and values.

"I will never stop fighting for the country we love. I hope you find this book informative and encouraging in your battle for the heart of our nation."

The gift "just shows how Trump is continuing to pressure members/Republicans to embrace the Big Lie" ahead of the 2022 midterm elections as many Republicans seek to shift focus to criticizing the Democratic leadership in Washington, a House Republican aide told Politico Playbook.

In all, seven GOP senators and 138 Republican House members voted to object to counting slates of Electoral College votes from Arizona , Pennsylvania , or both states. Neither chamber secured the majority necessary to throw out an Electoral College slate, and only one member of Senate Republican leadership, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, voted to sustain an Electoral College objection.

Every current member of Republican House leadership voted to sustain the objections to Congress counting the electoral votes from one or both states during the joint session on January 6, 2021, when Congress reconvened after the violent siege on the Capitol.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, and the House Republican Policy Committee chair, Rep. Gary Palmer, voted in favor of objections to both Arizona's and Pennsylvania's slates. Rep. Elise Stefanik, who is now the House Republican Conference chair, voted to sustain the objection to Pennsylvania's electoral votes. Rep. Jim Banks, the chair of the Republican Study Committee, voted in favor of both objections.

The House Republican Conference chair at the time, Rep. Liz Cheney, voted against objecting to electoral votes and was subsequently voted out of her position leading the conference. Cheney, now a top Trump foe, is the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the insurrection.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 111

crazy mate
3d ago

Have Trump do a book report on it, w/o cliff-notes,& pictures. We know Trump didnt read it, so someone made a picture book, or read it to him in 4th grade vocabulary. Lets see how much he actually read.

Reply(11)
106
Hard Dough
2d ago

Fun Fact: Trump Airlines never made a profit and had all it's planes and helicopters repossessed by CitiBank.

Reply(5)
38
Larry Krembs
1d ago

Trump better start keeping his mouth shut because if he continues he will pay dearly for his own stupidity. He has way too many law suits to deal with. He won’t win any of them. His record since losing the election will continue and the losses will be in the hundreds on millions. Which he doesn’t have.

Reply
8
#House Republicans#Election Fraud#Gop#Pac#American#Democrats#Democratic#Electoral College
MSNBC

Congress receives Jan. 6 documents Trump fought to keep secret

It was about a month ago when Donald Trump appeared on Fox News and was asked about the investigation into the Jan. 6 attacks. "Honestly, I have nothing to hide," the former president said. "I wasn't involved in that." It was a curious response for a variety of reasons, not...
POTUS
POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi

Still doesn't sound like a big fan of proposals to bar members from trading stocks: "I trust our members." There's been mounting interest from the rank-and-file in banning the practice. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What happened: Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she trusts her members not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
