GHOST: NEW ALBUM, IMPERA, OUT MARCH 11 ON LOMA VISTA RECORDINGS

Just when I begin to think maybe the Samavayo in-studio documentary below that covers the making of their new album, Pāyān, is glossing over some of the less-thrilling moments of a given recording process — the times where you’re waiting for something to be set up, or fixed, or reset, or whatever — on the screen there flashes a sign that says ‘2000 Years Later,’ and that about sums it up. Still, the Berlin-based trio look like they had a blast making their latest outing with producer Richard Behrens, which will be out on Noisolution on March 25 and their first record since 2018’s Vatan (review here), and the documentary is a good look at their process, all the way down to celebrating Stephen Voland‘s birthday while they’re there.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO