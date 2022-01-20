ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

GHOST: NEW ALBUM, IMPERA, OUT MARCH 11 ON LOMA VISTA RECORDINGS

By Side Stage Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We’re building our empire from the ashes of an old” as GRAMMY-winning Swedish theatrical rock outfit GHOST announces the impending arrival of IMPERA the band’s fifth full length studio album out March 11 via Loma Vista Recordings. IMPERA is heralded by today’s release of its first...

Ghost Set March Release For Fifth Album 'Impera', Share New Track Call Me Little Sunshine

Ghost have announced their fifth studio album. The follow-up to 2018's 'Prequelle' is called 'Impera' and will arrive on March 11 via Loma Vista Recordings. Produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace, the record takes the theatrical rockers hundreds of years forward from its predecessor, which was built around the historic events of the Black Death. Introducing it, Ghost said: "We're building our empire from the ashes of an old."
MUSIC
Ghost Announce New Album Impera, Share Video for New Song: Watch

The ostentatious Swedish rock band Ghost have announced a new album. Impera, the follow-up to 2018’s Prequelle, is out March 11 via Loma Vista. The first single, “Call Me Little Sunshine,” arrives today with a video directed by Matt Mahurin; it stars Ruby Modine. Watch it below, and find the band’s upcoming co-headlining tour dates with Volbeat.
ROCK MUSIC
The Kernal Retires His Red Suit, Wraps A Trilogy Of Records And Emerges A "Masterful Cosmic-Country Crooner" On New Album 'listen To The Blood' Out Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Kernal has released his new album Listen To The Blood today on Single Lock Records, concluding a trilogy which intimately explores the complexities of the father-son dynamic while simultaneously reflecting on marriage, midlife crises, mental health and marijuana sold by Walmart. Hanging up his signature red polyester suit upon the album's release - the same one his musician father wore playing alongside Del Reeves on the Grand Ole Opry - Listen To The Blood is ultimately the sound of The Kernal searching for and finding the posthumous closure he's been seeking out since the project's beginnings. Recorded live to tape in Muscle Shoals with his longtime production partner Ben Tanner of the Alabama Shakes, Listen To The Blood balances this type of heavy subject matter with raucous performances and a firm embrace of the philosophy that music, above all, should be a damn good time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ghost light up London landmarks to promote new album Impera

Ghost staged a visual takeover of London last night (January 20) with a mischievous guerrilla marketing blitz which saw the group’s logo, the artwork for their newly-announced fifth album Impera and images of new frontman, Papa Emeritus IV, projected onto iconic London landmarks. Not content with trailering the March...
ROCK MUSIC
New Ghost Album to Feature Opeth Guitarist

Great news for fans of Swedish metal that’s highly influenced by ’70s proto-metal: Ghost’s forthcoming album, Impera, will feature longtime Opeth guitarist Fredrik Åkesson. Ghost mastermind Tobias “Papa Emeritus” Forge revealed the news as part of a new interview with Full Metal Jackie:. Your...
ROCK MUSIC
Samavayo Announce New Album out March 25; Post Studio Documentary

Just when I begin to think maybe the Samavayo in-studio documentary below that covers the making of their new album, Pāyān, is glossing over some of the less-thrilling moments of a given recording process — the times where you’re waiting for something to be set up, or fixed, or reset, or whatever — on the screen there flashes a sign that says ‘2000 Years Later,’ and that about sums it up. Still, the Berlin-based trio look like they had a blast making their latest outing with producer Richard Behrens, which will be out on Noisolution on March 25 and their first record since 2018’s Vatan (review here), and the documentary is a good look at their process, all the way down to celebrating Stephen Voland‘s birthday while they’re there.
MUSIC
Clutch North American Tour 2022 On Sale Now

Almighty riff masters, CLUTCH will be hitting the road for a mammoth North American tour this Spring, split across two legs. The first leg will feature special guests EyeHateGod and TigerCub, the second leg will feature The Sword and Nate Bergman. Tickets are on sale today from ClutchOnTour.com. The first...
MUSIC
Greensky Bluegrass brings stellar new album, partly recorded in Vermont, to Flynn

Formed over 20 years ago, five-piece Michigan group Greensky Bluegrass brings a rock sensibility to its bluegrass-based sound. Now a powerhouse bluegrass group that routinely sells out sizable venues wherever it goes, the kickin’ quintet — Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass) and Paul Hoffman (mandolin) — makes a stop at The Flynn Wednesday in support of its eighth album, “Stress Dreams,” released yesterday on Thirty Tigers.
VERMONT STATE
WYATT E. to release new album “āl bēlūti dārû” on March 18th through Stolen Body Records; full European tour announced.

Belgium-based oriental doom and drone experimentalists WYATT E. sign to UK powerhouse Stolen Body Records for the release of their anticipated new album “āl bēlūti dārû” this March 18th. The band also announced an extensive European tour with Messa, including two sets at Roadburn Festival. The journey has begun…
ROCK MUSIC
New Sonic Youth Rarities Album In/Out/In Announced

A new album of Sonic Youth rarities has been announced. In/Out/In compiles unreleased material recorded between 2000 and 2010. The five-song collection will be released on LP, CD, and cassette on March 18. Today, the record’s “In & Out” has been released. Hear it below and scroll down for the tracklist. Plus, find the album artwork, made by D. Norsen.
MUSIC
KISS Premieres The First Unreleased Live Track From ‘KISS – OFF THE SOUNDBOARD: LIVE IN VIRGINIA BEACH’

‘KISS – OFF THE SOUNDBOARD: LIVE IN VIRGINIA BEACH’. LISTEN TO “LICK IT UP” LIVE IN VIRGINIA BEACH, HERE. Today, KISS premiered the first unreleased live version of “Lick It Up” from KISS – Off The Soundboard: Live In Virginia Beach, being released on March 11. The original album version of “Lick It Up” was released in 1983 and is the title track from the band’s platinum selling release Lick It Up. The song quickly became a fan favorite with the promotional video featuring the band without makeup for the first time.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
STATIC-X RESCHEDULE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR TO FEBRUARY 2023

Multi-platinum selling industrial music icons Static-X are announcing the rescheduled dates of their highly anticipated Rise Of The Machine North American tour featuring Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead and Twiztid. The tour, produced by Live Nation, is being rescheduled due to the current increase in the spread of COVID 19 and its continued effect on travel restrictions, public health, and fan safety. The 42-date trek will now kick off February 25, 2023, in San Francisco, CA and wrap up April 15,2023, in Los Angeles, CA. Due to overwhelming demand, four new markets have been added to the tour and the Portland OR date has been upgraded to Roseland. Fans can expect the same incredible package and night of music as previously announced. All previously sold tickets and meet and greets will be honored and more information on tickets, meet & greets and other VIP experiences for the Rise Of The Machine tour can be found at: www.Static-X.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CHICAGO, IL
ENTERTAINMENT

