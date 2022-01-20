ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa Hostage Standoff Ends; Knife-Wielding Suspect Arrested; Victims Including Small Child Unharmed

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060iA5_0dqwnP5s00

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A tense standoff with a knife-wielding man in Santa Rosa ended early Thursday with the suspect taken into custody and several hostages rescued unharmed.

The Santa Rosa police said officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Apple Creek Lane after a 911 call reported a male suspect inside an apartment brandishing a large knife and holding several individuals hostage.

The 911 call came from a resident in the Sacramento area who was on the phone with tenants inside the apartment. They identified the suspect as Jarrett Cole, a 25-year-old from El Dorado County. Cole had been brought to the apartment earlier in the evening by an acquaintance.

Responding officers learned that Cole was threatening to burn the apartment down and making threats to kill everybody inside. One of the tenants was able to leave the phone connection with the Sacramento resident open as officers responded to the scene.

Through the open phone line, the reporting party could hear Cole acting aggressively, making threats, and referring to himself as “God.”

Cole would not allow the tenants to leave, move within the home or communicate with their phones. There was a total of four hostages inside the apartment, including a five-year-old child in a rear room.

When officers arrived on scene, they surrounded the apartment. Within moments, a female resident opened the front door and threw a large knife out onto the lawn area.

She had gained control of the knife after Cole began physically fighting with another male victim inside the home. Cole quickly exited the upstairs apartment and engaged officers along the stairway.

The female tenant was able to run back into the apartment after officers yelled and instructed her to lock her door.

Cole stood along the upper stairway and began making threats to kill every officer on scene. He displayed signs of being under the influence of narcotics and did not have any weapons in his hands at the time.

Officers maintained a short distance as they negotiated with him for approximately fifteen minutes.

At one point, Cole again stated he was going to kill officers on scene and took steps off the stairway towards them. Given his threatening behavior and immediate threat towards officers, Cole was struck one time with a less-lethal foam round to his upper front torso to assist in apprehending him. He was quickly handcuffed and given immediate attention by medical personnel staging at the scene.

Cole was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. None of the hostages were injured.

Investigators said Cole stabbed a television inside the home with the large knife, made threats to hurt the small child, punched a dog in the head and attempted to move a tenant towards a vehicle outside at knife point to flee the area.

He has been booked into Sonoma County Jail on a litany of charges including false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and making criminal threats.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Arrest Homicide Suspect Who Fatally Shot Male Victim, Fired at Firefighters

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Friday confirmed the arrest of a person who fatally shot a victim and also fired at Oakland firefighters Thursday evening, according to authorities. The shooting happened Thursday evening on the 1400 block of Center Street. Officers responded at 8:41 p.m. to a residence following a report of a person shot. Police said the suspect — who was armed with a gun — confronted a man and shot him multiple times, killing him. Authorities don’t believe the suspect and victim knew each other. Police said witnesses heard the suspect screaming, “I’m going to shoot someone!” shortly...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

‘Disturbing’ Attack On Ducks In San Lorenzo Park Caught On Video; Arrest Made

SAN LORENZO (CBS SF) – Authorities in Alameda County have arrested a man on animal cruelty charges after deputies said he was caught on video abusing ducks in a San Lorenzo park. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said it learned about the January 15 incident near the duck pond at the San Lorenzo Community Center Park after a graphic video of the attack circulated on social media and a community member alerted authorities. In the 41 second video (WARNING: Contains graphic images, viewer discretion advised), the man is seen attacking a pair of ducks, stomping down on the neck of one of...
SAN LORENZO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pipeline Of Illegal Weapons Shutdown; Four Arrested In San Mateo, Alameda County Raids

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A months-long investigation into illegal gun trafficking in the San Francisco Bay Area has led to the arrest of four suspects and the seizure of ghost guns, high-capacity magazines, armor piercing ammunition and automatic rifles, authorities said. The crackdown came during a joint operation by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Drug Enforcement Administration Metro Task Force. Starting October of 2021, the investigation identified and targeted suspects involved in the trafficking of firearms from Arizona into California and the...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Chief Details Fatal Shootout With Wanted Felon Following Attempted Carjackings

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police on Friday released new information about an armed, wanted felon that attempted two carjackings before being killed in a shootout with officers Wednesday night. San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata described the events that led up to the shooting in the city’s Rose Garden neighborhood during a Friday morning press conference at police headquarters, identifying the gunman as 32-year-old Robert Seth Carter. Mata said the incident began when a police helicopter located a stolen Toyota Camry in the area of Story Road and King Road at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. When ground units approached...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Deadly Hit-And Run Marks Sixth Pedestrian Fatality in San Jose in 3 Weeks

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police on Sunday afternoon said a man struck and killed by a vehicle near North Jackson Avenue and Mather Drive was walking outside of the crosswalk when he was hit by an SUV that had a green light. Police said a 2001 Toyota SUV was southbound on North Jackson Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing North Jackson Avenue eastbound outside of any marked crosswalk. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Per witness statements, police said, the Toyota had a green traffic...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police Arrest Man Suspected of Carjacking Uber Driver in SoMa

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco arrested a man suspected of carjacking an Uber driver in the South of Market neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to authorities. San Francisco Police Investigations Commander Raj Vaswani posted on Twitter about the incident at around 5:15 p.m. Friday. While he did not provide many specific details, Vaswani said the Uber driver was carjacked “a few hours ago” at the intersection of 7th Street and Mission. Vaswani said officers spotted and pursued the stolen vehicle, with the suspect crashing in SoMa and leading officers on a brief foot pursuit before being arrested. The suspect was booked for multiple felonies and also was wanted on a felony probation warrant out of Alameda County, Vaswani said. Vaswani saluted officers in the department including the Tenderloin station in the Twitter post. “Great work by #SFPD @SFPDTenderloin,” the post read.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Attorney General’s Office: Man Shot Dead by Police at SFO Armed With Replica Gun

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The fatal shooting by police of a man threatening civilians and officers at San Francisco International Airport Thursday will by investigated by the state Department of Justice because the man, who was described as armed, possessed an airsoft-type replica pistol, the attorney general’s office said Friday. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Thursday the shooting triggered an state investigation pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506, which requires the DOJ to investigate “incidents of an officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian,” that is, anyone not in possession of a deadly weapon. According to the statute,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Arrest Four in Separate Weapons and Drug Busts

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the recent arrests of four suspects in connection with two weekend busts involving firearms and illegal drugs, according to authorities. According to a release issued by the Oakland Police Department, officers seize multiple firearms and a large quantity of narcotics in the space of 30 minutes on Sunday, January 16. In the first incident, officers were on the 7700 block of Bancroft Avenue conducting a security check just after 7 p.m. when they spotted an individual in possession of what appeared to be a large quantity of marijuana. Officers attempted to contact...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Hostage#False Imprisonment#Police#Cbs Sf
CBS San Francisco

Big Rig Driver Arrested After Santa Cruz Hit-And-Run; Highway 1 Pursuit

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A Southern California big rig driver was arrested Thursday night after a hit-and-run accident in Santa Cruz and a CHP pursuit on Highway 1, authorities said. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident began around 9:10 p.m. when Santa Cruz police officers began a pursuit of a white Freightliner big rig after it was allegedly involved in a hit and run traffic collision. As the Freightliner was traveling southbound on Highway 1 CHP officers joined the pursuit in the southbound lanes north of San Andreas Blvd. The officers attempted to make an enforcement stop, but the driver failed pullover. The Freightliner continued southbound into Monterey County. After CHP officers successfully deployed a spike strip, the driver of the Freightliner yielded near Dolan Rd. Gregorio Alcaraz of Little Rock, Calif., was taken into custody. Upon a search of the Freightliner, a concealed firearm was located inside the vehicle. Alcaraz was arrested for DUI, evading a peace officer and possession of concealed firearm. Alcaraz was transported back to be booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: San Mateo Police Arrest 4 Teens for Hillsdale Mall Parking Lot Shooting

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Police in San Mateo on Thursday night confirmed the arrests of four teens in connection with a Wednesday night shooting that critically injured a victim in a Hillsdale Mall parking lot. Police said on Wednesday, at 5:34 p.m., dispatch received multiple calls reporting someone had been shot at Hillsdale Shopping Center. Arriving officers were flagged down in front of the Macy’s and directed into the adjacent parking structure. Police are currently on scene in a parking lot at the Hillsdale Mall investigating an incident reported at 5:34pm. There is currently no threat to the public. We will...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Police Shoot, Kill Armed Suspect Outside International Terminal at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) — Police officers shot and killed an armed suspect Thursday morning outside San Francisco International Airport’s International Terminal near the entrance to the BART station. A bystander was injured in the shooting by a bullet ricocheting and was hospitalized. Airport spokesman Doug Yakel told KPIX 5 police responded at about 7:30 a.m. to reports of an individual exhibiting threatening behavior at the BART station entrance in the international terminal. Police later confirmed that they had received multiple 911 calls reporting “a suspicious individual” in the International Terminal of San Francisco International Airport. “SFPD officers responded and the individual...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

15-Year-Old Accused Of Brandishing BB Gun, Bringing It To Berkeley High Campus

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A 15-year-old was arrested in Berkeley on Wednesday after police said he brandished a BB gun near Berkeley High School before bringing the weapon onto campus. Shortly before noon, officers were called to a fight in Downtown Berkeley involving students from the high school. Officers learned that two of the students had threatened others with a handgun during the fight. Police then consulted with Berkeley High staff and the School Resource Officer identified the students who reportedly had the firearm. Soon after, police were alerted that the students were on the Berkeley High campus. When officers arrived, police said...
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

High-Power Weaponry Seized During Santa Rosa Safeway Parking Lot Arrest

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Tuesday following an armed altercation inside a car in a Santa Rosa Safeway parking lot, authorities said. Santa Rosa police said Francisco Reyes-Quevas was being held on a variety of charges including possession of machine gun parts, possession of an assault rifle and being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to investigators, officers responded to a call of a man with a gun in the parking lot of the Safeway located at 1799 Marlow Rd. at 2:42 p.m. The officers were provided with a description of a vehicle associated with the...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Man Pleads Guilty To Abusing Puppy, Causing Multiple Fractures

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco man pleaded guilty this week to the abuse of a Golden Retriever puppy that left the dog with multiple fractures, authorities said Thursday. The puppy, named Charlie, was four months old when animal control officers seized him from 28-year-old Brian Michael Cook after neighbors reported they heard and saw suspected abuse, according to San Francisco Animal Care & Control (SFACC). During the investigation, SFACC found during its four months of life, Charlie had suffered a broken wrist, a spinal vertebrae fracture, multiple broken ribs in various stages of healing, and a hip fracture...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Suspect In Attempted Armed Carjacking Killed In Shootout With San Jose Police

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – A man suspected of stealing a vehicle and then attempting to carjack a second car was killed in a shootout with San Jose police officers in the city’s Rose Garden neighborhood Wednesday night. The shooting, which happened a few minutes after 7 p.m. in the area of W. Hedding Street and Park Avenue, followed after officers received a LoJack notification about a stolen car in East San Jose earlier in the evening, said San Jose Police Department Spokesperson Sgt. Christian Camarillo. Camarillo said the vehicle was then tracked by airship into Santa Clara, where the suspect attempted...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vigil Set for Saturday in Santa Rosa to Bring Attention to Search for Missing Mom

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) — Terra Trunick went missing in Santa Rosa a year ago and, while hopes of finding her alive slowly fade, family members are determined to find answers to her disappearance. According to Santa Rosa police, she was last seen on the 2700 block of Santa Rosa Avenue, near Yolanda Avenue, on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. “The biggest issue for me personally, is the unknown. Like what’s going on, where is she?” asked Chris Prior, her former fiancée. Prior has spent a year desperately searching for Trunick. The 28-year-old shared a son with Prior and he says there’s no way she...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID-19 Outbreak Infects Dozens Of Staff, Inmates At Mendocino County Jail

UKIAH (CBS SF) – Authorities in Mendocino County said more than five dozen inmates at the county jail, along with some staff members, have been infected in a COVID-19 outbreak. “Despite our best efforts, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the jail,” the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, there were 62 cases among inmates over the past two weeks. Several inmates have recovered while in custody, while others were released by the courts and returned home to finish isolation. Deputies said as of Friday, there are 45 cases of COVID-19 in the jail...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Possible Explosive Device Outside Oakland Federal Building Turns Out To Be Elaborate Hoax

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A device that looked like a pipe bomb placed by someone near a federal building in downtown Oakland Wednesday was determined to be an elaborate hoax device, authorities said. The discoverty of the suspicious package forced evacuations and several hours of street closures around the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse at Clay and 13th St. FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge John Blair said at about 12:40 p.m., a Federal Protective Service employee saw someone place the suspicious package at the base of a flagpole in a plaza adjacent to the federal building. “At this time...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: 2 Pedestrians Killed, 1 Hurt In Horrific San Jose Collision

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two pedestrians were killed and another injured Tuesday night after they were struck crossing Almaden Expressway in San Jose. According to San Jose police, officers responded to the area of Almaden Expressway and Foxworthy Ave. for a traffic collision involving a vehicle and three pedestrians at approximately 8:24 p.m. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2017 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Almaden Expressway in the No. 1 lane in the area of Foxworthy Ave. The Toyota then struck three adult pedestrians who were crossing Almaden Expressway outside of any marked crosswalk. The pedestrians were crossing from...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP Arrests Fencing Suspect, Recover Stolen Merchandise From Louis Vuitton Smash-And-Grab

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that officers arrested a suspect in a fencing operation over the weekend who had an estimated $185,000 in merchandise, some of it from the Louis Vuitton store in Union Square. On Sunday, Jan. 16, the CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force carried out an operation that netted the suspect’s arrest and recovered the stolen merchandise, which came from numerous retailers all around the Bay Area. Among the bags and bags of stolen merchandise were items from the Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco’s Union Square, according to CHP officials. Dozens of thieves overwhelmed the store back in November in an incident that garnered national attention. CHP did not identify the suspect but booked and charged them with organized retail crimes. Organized retail theft incidents may be reported to CHP online.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
49K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy