Delightful Scottish Fruit Tart with Whiskey

When Bill and I look for a bottle design for our whiskey, we will probably pick a standard bottle that is inexpensive to purchase. New bottles are very expensive to design these days. Designing and making a mold for the bottle can cost thousands of dollars and that is why you rarely see an artisan distillery create a new bottle for their products. Kentucky Peerless did so and although it is an attractive bottle, it really added quite a bit to the cost of their whiskey. I would like to avoid that expense. However, it was not always this way. I thought I would look at historic bottles and their designs in this blog.

DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO