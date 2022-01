Back With a Bang! That’s what the Pittsfield Parade Committee has chosen as the theme for the 2022 Fourth of July Parade. The 2022 theme makes sense... The theme just makes so much sense... It’s simple, easy to build around in terms of float ideas and music as well as general parade planning. We want to make this particular parade extra special for the community as a way of saying 'thank you' for sticking together through this time of difficulty as well as for their tremendous support they’ve shown for previous parades. ~ Parade Committee President Peter Marchetti.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO