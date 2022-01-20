Two taken to hospital after group of tourists crash outside Tulum

HIAWATHA, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after the car they were in crashed into a ditch near Hiawatha. Their car was found around 3:20am Sunday in the 2700 block of Edgewood Road, just north of Tower Terrace Road. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the car was found on its side in the ditch. No one was at the scene but later, authorities learned two people inside the car were at a local hospital. 20-year-old Ambrosia Case of Hiawatha suffered minor injuries, but 23-year-old Destiney DuCharme of Marion was seriously hurt.

HIAWATHA, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO