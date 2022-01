A bit of good news for PG&E. Federal officials have decided not to extend or seek a new probation against the utility company for its role in the deadly San Bruno Gas Explosion of 2010 that killed eight people. That will expire on January 26th. Additionally, federal officials will leave the legal actions against PG&E for the Zogg and Kincade fires up to the local courts. PG&E faces 64 criminal counts between the two fires and has been penalized $125 million for sparking the 77-thousand acre Kincade Fire. Cal Fire reported that 374 structures were destroyed and four people were hurt as a result.

SAN BRUNO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO