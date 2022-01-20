ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man found guilty of killing woman's unborn child

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 24-year-old man has been found guilty of raping several women and killing an unborn child by kneeling on the mother's stomach when she was pregnant. William Rackstraw, from Hawick, carried out the attack which caused the death of the...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Teenagers found guilty of ‘disturbing’ murder of vulnerable man after cuckooing his flat

Two teenage boys have been found guilty of murdering a vulnerable man in his flat last summer. Leigh Smith, 48, was stabbed to death by 18-year-old Jacob Cookson and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons. They pleaded not guilty to the murder charges before a month-long trial at Minshull Street Crown Court where another 17-year-old boy charged in connection to the murder was found not guilty. In the trial which ended yesterday, the court heard how Leigh who was deemed vulnerable and was therefore moved into an assisted living flat in Eccles where he became a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLBT

Pregnant woman, unborn child die after shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An eight-month pregnant woman and unborn child were killed after being shot multiple times in Jackson. Jackson Police Spokesperson Sam Brown says the shooting occurred Sunday evening near Bishop Avenue. Twenty-year-old Brianna Carter was transported to a local hospital by AMR. According to Coroner Sharon Grisham...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Abuse#Unborn Child#The High Court
kezi.com

Eugene man who killed mother found guilty except for insanity

EUGENE, Ore. – A man who killed his mother at their Eugene home in 2020 was found guilty except for insanity of second-degree murder on Friday. George Alvergue, 45, will be sent to a state mental hospital and will be under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board for life.
EUGENE, OR
kvrr.com

Mental evaluation ordered for man charged with killing co-workers, unborn child

FARGO (KVRR) – A Moorhead man accused of killing two co-workers at a Fargo manufacturing company will undergo a mental evaluation to see if he is fit for trial. Cass County District Court Judge Wade Webb signed a commitment order so 35-year-old Anthony Reese Jr. can be evaluated at the North Dakota State Hospital.
FARGO, ND
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cheney man found guilty of killing his wife with poisoned ice cream set to be sentenced Wednesday

CHENEY, Wash.– A Cheney man who was found guilty of poisoning his wife’s ice cream in 2018 will be sentenced Wednesday. A jury convicted David Pettis in early December. Pettis called 911 on June 25, 2018 to say his wife was blue in color and not breathing. Authorities responded to his home in south Spokane County where his 64-year-old wife was declared dead.
CHENEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Abbotsford Man Found Guilty In Attack on Police Officer

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — It didn’t take long for a jury to convict a man accused of ramming a police officer and leading authorities on a high-speed chase. Dan W. Willison, 57, was found guilty in less than an hour on Wednesday on charges including recklessly endangering safety, a fifth offense OWI and bail jumping.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife, unborn child

A judge sentenced a rural Paso Robles man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing his girlfriend and the couple’s unborn baby. On March 3, 2019, Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson crashed his car on York Mountain Road in Templeton. While officers spoke with an ambulance driver, Johnson commandeered a CHP patrol vehicle and fled. Johnson left his and Carrington Jane Broussard’s 2-year-old and 4-year-old children at the crash site.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Power 93.7 WBLK

A West Seneca Man Found Guilty For Attacking Woman With Tree Branch

A West Seneca man has pleaded guilty to violently attacking a female jogger with a tree branch. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 20-year-old man entered a guilty plea on the morning of Monday, January 10, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio. West Seneca resident Ryan J. Strunk pleaded guilty to one count of Assault in the Second Degree, which is a felony.
WEST SENECA, NY
qrockonline.com

Man Found Guilty in 2016 Death of Acquaintance

A 36-year-old Joliet was convicted in the 2016 murder of an acquaintance. Javier Heredia-Rios was found guilty by Judge Sarah Jones on four counts of First Degree Murder and one count of Concealment of a Homicide in the 2016 bludgeoning death of an acquaintance with a hammer. The verdict followed a bench trial in November. On October 16, 2016, Heredia-Rios struck acquaintance Garrido-Castro in the head with a hammer multiple times and then proceeded to strangle him. The body was then placed by Heredia-Rios in Garrido-Castro’s 2004 GMC Envoy and driven to the 1700 Block of Rosalind Avenue in Joliet Township where it was abandoned. The following morning, sheriff deputies found the body, wrapped in a rug, in the vehicle’s hatch.
JOLIET, IL
The Independent

Pregnant woman, 24, jailed for life after stabbing boyfriend to death at New Year’s party

A pregnant woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death at a New Year’s Eve party while six children were in the flat has been jailed for life for his murder.Hannah Sindrey, 24, was convicted of the murder of 31-year-old Paul Fletcher at her flat in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, Essex Police said.She was sentenced at the same court on Friday and must serve at least 14 years and five months before she can be considered for parole, the force said.Prosecutor Christine Agnew QC told the trial Mr Fletcher took Sindrey’s phone, and one belonging...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boyfriend and his mother charged after woman found dead in flat

A man and his mother have been charged after a woman’s body was found at a flat in Coventry.Marlene Doyle, 32, was found inside the property at Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, on Thursday.A post-mortem examination confirmed she died of injuries to her head, West Midlands Police said.Ms Doyle’s partner, Patryk Skupinski, 36, from Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, has been charged with murder.His mother, Hanna Skupinski, 57, also from Coventry, has been charged with assisting an offender. They will both appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said: “My thoughts remain with Marlene’s family who are understandably devastated by what has happened.“I’d encourage anyone who saw any suspicious in the area over the last week, or has any information to get in touch.”Anyone with information is urged to contact police through the Live Chat function on the force’s website or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Quote crime reference 20/147159/22.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times-Leader

Man pleads guilty to killing infant

MOUNDSVILLE — The person charged with fatally shaking his infant to death entered a guilty plea to three counts Wednesday, and he now faces potentially decades behind bars. Daniel Messner, 28 of McMechen, entered an Alford plea to charges of voluntary manslaughter, child abuse resulting in death, and malicious assault. An Alford plea indicates that Messner denies the charges, but admits that he would likely be found guilty at trial. The hearing was presided over by judge Jeff Cramer.
MCMECHEN, WV
dillonheraldonline.com

Man Found Guilty Of Trafficking Meth

DILLON, SC – A Dillon County jury found Marc “Duke” McKeiver guilty of trafficking 100 grams to 200 grams of methamphetamine after just under three hours of deliberation. Circuit Court Judge Paul Burch sentenced McKeiver to the statutorily-mandated 25 years and assessed a statutorily-mandated $50,000 fine. At...
DILLON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy