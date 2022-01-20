ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim McGraw Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo Marking Bittersweet End of ‘1883’ Filming

By Billy Dukes
 3 days ago
That's a wrap! Filming for Season 1 of 1883 is finished — for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, at least. The show's two stars marked the occasion on social media with a "bittersweet" photo of one of their last days on set. It's a simple picture of two...

Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

