Winter Olympics: NBC Sports Announcers Skipping China, Will Call Games From Connecticut Instead

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just 15 days until the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, NBC Sports is making some major changes due to COVID-19 concerns....

The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Lindsey Vonn News

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to begin next month and a United States skiing great will be a part of the coverage. Lindsey Vonn, one of the best skiers in United States Olympics history, will be a part of NBC’s coverage for this year’s games. NBC announced the...
Connecticut State
The Associated Press

US Olympic downhill contender Johnson crashes again

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Breezy Johnson, one of the top American medal contenders for the upcoming Beijing Olympics, will miss a second straight World Cup downhill after her second crash in two weeks. Johnson fell during the second training session in Cortina on Friday and was removed...
Your Radio Place

Winter Olympics limiting general public NBC not sending announcers to China

BEIJING, China–China has announced it will no longer sell tickets to the general public for the Beijing Winter Olympics (Feb. 4-20) and Paralympics (March 4-13). The announcement came just days after Beijing reported its first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant. Beijing has put into place a strict “closed...
tvtechnology.com

NBC Announcers to Cover the Winter Olympics Its Stamford Hub

STAMFORD, Conn.—Amid rising concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, NBC Sports has confirmed that its sports announcers for the Winter Games will be working from the network’s studios in Stamford Conn. “The announce teams for these Olympics, including figure skating, will be calling...
thedallasnews.net

China: Olympic villages of 2022 Winter Games start working, says report

Beijing [China], January 23 (ANI): Three Olympic villages of the 2022 Winter Games have started working in China and have begun to receive members of foreign delegations, ahead of the official opening ceremony to be placed on Thursday, Sputnik News Agency reported citing the Beijing Organizing Committee on Sunday. The...
The Independent

Great Britain confirm 50-strong squad for Winter Olympics in Beijing

Great Britain will take a squad of 50 athletes to the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month after speed-skater Ellia Smeding was confirmed as the final member of the team on Monday.The team, featuring three returning medallists in Izzy Atkin, Laura Deas and Eve Muirhead is Britain’s smallest for a Winter Games since 2010 in Vancouver, when Amy Williams won the only medal in women’s skeleton.The 23-year-old Smeding, whose boyfriend Cornelius Kersten is also in the team, is the first British long-track speed-skater to qualify for a Games since Kim Ferran and Mandy Horsepool in 1980.Smeding said: “Being part of...
