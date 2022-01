Your pet’s dental hygiene is just as important as having them spayed or neutered, properly vaccinated, and having regular check-ups performed by your family veterinarian. Healthy oral hygiene in pets helps to eliminate many illnesses and other health problems from arising later in life. When your pet’s teeth are not frequently and properly cleaned, it allows for tartar to build up. Tartar can lead to tooth decay, which if not treated can lead to severe infections in the mouth that are both painful and harmful to your pet’s overall health. Aside from tooth decay, tartar holds bacteria which is swallowed by your pet and is absorbed into their body. These dangerous bacteria can lead to renal failure and even congestive heart failure.

