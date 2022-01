The Utah Jazz struggles continued tonight as they collapsed down the stretch and fell 115-109 to the Phoenix Suns. The Suns might have come into this game expecting to blow the short-handed Jazz out of the water but it didn’t play out that way. The Jazz backups almost pulled off the stunner. It was an entertaining game and even though it didn’t go the Jazz’s way, at least they can hold their heads high for competing and not giving up for the full 48 minutes.

