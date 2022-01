How does a song by an unknown band get to be listened to 6.5m times? It was hard enough to determine in the olden days, before streaming existed, when we still said “popular” instead of “viral”; it is absolutely baffling now. If anyone knew, Facebook would have written an algorithm for it. That hasn’t stopped critics twisting and turning to account for the success of Chaise Longue, by the Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg, which was hotly followed by their astronomically successful follow-up singles, Wet Dream and Too Late Now. They haven’t even released an album yet.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO