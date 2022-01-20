ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers WR Deebo Samuel is 'an angry runner'

By Mike Spofford
Packers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY – The Packers' three coordinators met with the media Wednesday in advance of the NFC Divisional playoff matchup against the 49ers. Here's a sampling of their key comments. Nathaniel Hackett. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. On dealing with the pressure of the playoffs as coaches:. When you...

www.packers.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Wr#Green Bay#Packers#Nfc Divisional
FanSided

49ers interested in signing Deebo Samuel to long term deal in the offseason

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Elijah Mitchell, tight end George Kittle, and of course, defensive end Nick Bosa have been instrumental to the success of the San Francisco 49ers. But while their contributions have been incredibly valuable, Deebo Samuel has been the brightest star on a team with plenty of them.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams banged up in 49ers’ victory in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Two of the 49ers’ best players, first-team All-Pros Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel, didn’t emerge unscathed from their 13-10 divisional-playoff win over the Packers on Saturday. Williams came out of the postgame locker room on crutches after the nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Bay Area

NFL Rumors: Deebo Samuel Contract 49ers' ‘Priority' in Offseason

Report: Deebo extension a 49ers 'priority' this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Deebo Samuel has broken out into one of the NFL's best receivers in 2021, and the 49ers hope he will continue dominating in a San Francisco uniform for years to come. The organization is making a Samuel contract extension a "priority" this offseason, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday morning citing league sources.
NFL
49erswebzone

All-Pro Trent Williams discusses his role on the 49ers and the success of Deebo Samuel

Fresh off a regular season in which Trent Williams—the highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL—put up the highest single-season PFF grade ever, and made the NFL's All-Pro team, it's obvious the San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle is playing the best football of his career, which is impressive because the 11-year veteran has always been an elite offensive lineman throughout his career, making nine Pro Bowl teams.
NFL
FanSided

49ers can upset Packers behind Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell

The 49ers notched a big playoff victory over the Cowboys, and now the No. 1 seed Packers stand between them and the NFC Championship game. While the ending probably left more than a few San Francisco 49ers fans with a weak heart, an overall impressive 23-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round means the Niners will be in the playoffs for at least one more week.
NFL
NFL

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from 49ers' win over Packers in Divisional Round

1. All three phases of football propelled the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game. San Francisco was far from perfect offensively starting with Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw an ugly interception to end a promising scoring drive, and tossed a few more risky passes throughout the contest. When it mattered most, though, Garoppolo was able to rely on his most important weapons: George Kittle and Deebo Samuel. Defensively, the 49ers responded to a failed fourth-down attempt by shutting down Green Bay's ensuing drive, capping the effort with a sack of Aaron Rodgers. The most important play came on special teams -- an area in which the Packers have been the worst in the NFL this season -- when San Francisco overwhelmed Green Bay long snapper Steven Wirtel, freeing Jordan Willis to block Corey Bojorquez's punt. San Francisco recovered the live ball for a score, tying a game that seemed destined to end in a 10-3 final. Finally, when it came time to secure the win, Robbie Gould answered the call. With a helmet warmed by a sideline heater and a foot that has never missed in the postseason, Gould drilled a 45-yarder from a snow-dusted field through the uprights (his second made attempt of the game), sending the 49ers to the conference title game and cementing an ugly, but complete victory for the upstart 49ers.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers' season ends on walk-off field goal by 49ers, 13-10

GREEN BAY – The Packers saw their season end on a walk-off 45-yard field goal by 49ers K Robbie Gould on Saturday night at Lambeau Field. The 13-10 final in the NFC Divisional playoff sent No. 1-seeded Green Bay into the offseason immensely disappointed with a 13-5 overall record.
NFL
NBC Sports

Kittle knew Deebo would deliver key third-and-7 to beat Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisc. -- The minute the 49ers broke the huddle, George Kittle knew they had the Green Bay Packers right where they wanted them. With their NFC Divisional Round Game tied at 10 at Lambeau Field with 1:03 remaining, the 49ers faced a third-and-7 from the Packers' 38-yard-line. They knew exactly how far they needed to get to give Robbie Gould a chance to deliver an upset win that seemed impossible for most of the night as the offense spun its wheels on the frozen turf in northern Wisconsin.
NFL
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy