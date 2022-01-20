ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mortgage rates take the step ahead fourth consecutive week amid rising Treasury yield

By Khyathi Dalal
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In-line with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield and financial markets adjusting to anticipated changes in monetary policy that will combat inflation, mortgage rates continued its upward streak since 2022 beginning. Highest since early April 2020, 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.56% with an average 0.7 point for the week ending...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Adjustable Rate Mortgage#Treasury Department#U S Treasury#Frm#Freddie Mac#Y Y#Len#Dhi#Phm#Xhb#Nysearca#Homz
northbaybusinessjournal.com

US mortgage rates surge for fourth week as Fed eyes hike

Mortgage rates climbed for the fourth consecutive week, reaching the highest level since the start of the pandemic. The average for a 30-year loan was 3.56%, up from 3.45% last week and the highest since mid-March 2020, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Rates followed a recent jump in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Real Estate
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Mortgage rates jump for third straight week

In the third jump of 2022, mortgage rates rose to a high not seen since the early days of the pandemic. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.56% in the week ending January 20, up from an average 3.45% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. It's the highest since March 2020, when it was 3.65%.
BUSINESS
NBC Miami

10-Year Treasury Yield Rises Slightly, Hovers Above 1.83%

The sudden spike in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield eased on Thursday morning, with it rising slightly to hover above 1.83%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added 1 basis point, climbing to 1.8379% at around 4 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 1 basis point higher to 2.1522%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Weekly Initial Claims For Unemployment Benefits Rise For A Third Consecutive Week

Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance increased by 55,000 for the week ending January 15, coming in at 286,000. Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance increased by 55,000 for the week ending January 15, coming in at 286,000 (see the first chart). The latest result is the third increase in a row and the seventh in the last ten weeks. Initial claims are now at the highest level since October 16, but by long-term historical comparison, claims remain very low.
ECONOMY
kion546.com

Stocks rebound as bond yield rise takes a breather

Wall Street was on the rebound Thursday as stocks bounced back from the prior session’s losses and Treasury bond yields leveled off from their recent ascent. All three major indexes were sharply higher in the early afternoon. The Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.8% around midday, a big reversal from Wednesday’s...
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Rising mortgage rates squeeze both homeowners and buyers

Mortgage rates surged again this week on inflation concerns, hitting the highest point in 22 months that sent homebuyers scrambling to lock in rates. Many homeowners, on the other hand, face a shrinking opportunity to refinance. The rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage – the most common home loan...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Rising mortgage rates and prices not raining on homebuilders’ parade

We’re entering a third year of pandemic economics, and it’s shaping up to be a year of changing economic conditions as well. One sector that’s sure to be impacted is housing. With the Fed signaling it’s going to raise interest rates to fight inflation, mortgage rates are already rising. That, along with persistent challenges sourcing building materials and labor, is likely to keep the supply of new homes tight, and prices high, in the coming year.
BUSINESS
SFGate

Rising mortgage rates are no reason to panic buy

These first months of the year are traditionally when hopeful homebuyers sit down to tally their raises or bonuses and assess what they can afford. Adding to the calculation this year: rising mortgage rates, which have spiked to their highest level in almost two years. Don't panic. And especially don't...
BUSINESS
fox5atlanta.com

Mortgage rates rise to prepare for Fed rate hikes

Mortgage rates surged last week to the highest point since the pandemic began, as the housing market awaits the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate hike, according to the latest data from Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.45% for the week ending Jan. 13th, Freddie Mac’s Primary...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Treasury Bear ETFs Jump to Start 2022 as Yields Rise

Rising inflation coupled with the Federal Reserve’s move to tighten monetary policy and raise rates is causing benchmark Treasury yields to jump lately. As such, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 500 points during Tuesday’s trading session after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Inflation and rising rates are adding to a wall of worry for investors that they are already trying to climb amid rising COVID cases with the new Omicron variant.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Yield Outlook: Market rates and yields set to continue rising

As we wrote in the previous issue of Yield Outlook, 17 December 2021, there is increasing concern that high inflation is not just transitory but is proving more persistent, hence requiring far more resolute action by the central banks. The inflation outlook does not seem to have become less of...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy